James Knowles targets big team success for Swifts

The Swifts only managed to record one win against the big sides last season when they beat Larne at Inver Park.
This is despite some really impressive performances by Dean Shiels side, who came out on top against the teams around them.
“I think last season was disappointing that we only took three points off the top eight,” he said.
Most Popular
-
1
Manx Grand Prix: Michael Dunlop gears up for Classic Superbike victory bid on new Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750
-
2
Organisers hope returning Mid-Antrim 150 will become permanent fixture on Irish road racing calendar again
-
3
‘Remember the sabbath day...’: Northern Ireland’s biggest Protestant church voices worries over Sunday football as Linfield gets ready to clash with Portadown
-
4
Paul Doolin's focus shift from firefighting to foundations
-
5
Kofi Balmer 'feels amazing' after making dream move to Crystal Palace
“Our best result was beating Larne away from home, which is crazy really.
“We beat every team around us two or three times, which is the reason why we finished ninth.
“The challenge for us this season is to try and go and compete with the top teams and try and get as many points off them as we can.
“We played well against Crusaders last season in the Irish Cup. We were disappointed not to come away with a win that day.
“Again with a young team you have some inexperience in terms of seeing games out.”