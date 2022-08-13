James Knowles targets big team success for Swifts

James Knowles says the challenge for Dungannon Swifts this season is to take points off the big guns.

By Steven Crawford
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 8:00 am

The Swifts only managed to record one win against the big sides last season when they beat Larne at Inver Park.

This is despite some really impressive performances by Dean Shiels side, who came out on top against the teams around them.

“I think last season was disappointing that we only took three points off the top eight,” he said.

Dungannon Swifts' James Knowles

Most Popular

“Our best result was beating Larne away from home, which is crazy really.

“We beat every team around us two or three times, which is the reason why we finished ninth.

“The challenge for us this season is to try and go and compete with the top teams and try and get as many points off them as we can.

“We played well against Crusaders last season in the Irish Cup. We were disappointed not to come away with a win that day.

“Again with a young team you have some inexperience in terms of seeing games out.”

SwiftsDean ShielsLarne