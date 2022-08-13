James Knowles targets big team success for Swifts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swifts only managed to record one win against the big sides last season when they beat Larne at Inver Park.

This is despite some really impressive performances by Dean Shiels side, who came out on top against the teams around them.

“I think last season was disappointing that we only took three points off the top eight,” he said.

Dungannon Swifts' James Knowles

“Our best result was beating Larne away from home, which is crazy really.

“We beat every team around us two or three times, which is the reason why we finished ninth.

“The challenge for us this season is to try and go and compete with the top teams and try and get as many points off them as we can.

“We played well against Crusaders last season in the Irish Cup. We were disappointed not to come away with a win that day.