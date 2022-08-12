James Singleton soaking up every minute of Glentoran life

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making the move from Glenavon after over a decade on the Mourneview Park books into Glentoran's full-time set-up was an opportunity Singleton could not allow to pass at 26 years old - even with the emotional element to the football decision.

"After being at Glenavon for so long I'll admit some nerves driving in for that first training session with Glentoran," said Singleton. "I had such a long-standing connection with the people at Glenavon and you need to start getting to know a new set of people around the club as well as the staff and team-mates.

"Some players change clubs every season or two but I had been looking at the same walls and faces at Glenavon for over a decade and there was that sense of familiarity.

James Singleton during Glentoran's pre-season campaign. Pic courtesy of Glentoran FC

"Knowing quite a few of the people at Glentoran helped of course and I've found a really good squad, similar to what we had at Glenavon.

"As a player you always have the dream of full-time football but I was 26 years old and in a good job then Gary Hamilton (Glenavon manager) phoned me to say about Glentoran's offer.

"I was on the phone a lot to Rhys Marshall asking him about the full-time change and it was great to hear his perspective on it.

"We've been team-mates before, he's one of my best mates in football and now we're sitting a few places apart in the Glentoran changing room.

"Rhys told me about the benefits and already I'm starting to feel gains in certain ways...it's not just general fitness but your extra sharpness and the confidence boost that comes from those additional days training.

"I've so much respect for Glenavon and Gary, even when it came to the move to Glentoran he was brilliant with me as a manager and I left with best wishes, which meant a lot."

Singleton celebrated a first goal for Glentoran across the pre-season programme of friendly fixtures and has displayed the versatility so effective in the past at Glenavon with his current club.

"Mick McDermott (Glentoran manager) has been brilliant at building up my minutes," said Singleton. "Mick and the coaching staff have been great with me and I'm being used in both left-back and midfield...I'm working hard every day and learning as much information as possible.

"There's major competition for a spot in the team but that's the challenge and another plus from full-time training is the importance that time together has in helping you show you can deliver.

"Also full-time training allows the manager and his coaching staff to work on different set-ups and choices for different challenges across the season - so it comes down to so much more than just more fitness from more sessions.

"Mick is really hands-on on the training pitch and always watching - with the experience in the coaching staff there's certainly no hiding place in training!

"Already I feel as if I've developed and Mick is constantly preaching the importance of movement around the pitch and he hates anyone standing still.

"I've popped up in all sorts of positions on the pitch but as long as someone else drops in to cover then it's all good.

"Glentoran have made real progress in recent years but with high targets set and there's so much quality around the changing room.