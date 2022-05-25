Jamie Glackin commits long-term future to Coleraine

The talented forward was the subject of intense speculation with several other Irish League clubs rumoured to be keen to acquire his services.

But Glackin, who joined the Bannsiders from Crusaders in 2019, said he is happy at The Showgrounds and delighted to pen a new three-year deal.

“The one thing I was certain about, was how happy I am at the club, playing every week for the best manager in the league, so it was a no brainer for me,” said the Omagh native.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Glackin has extended his contract with Coleraine for another three years. Photo Credit: Coleraine FC/David Cavan

“I tried the full-time thing at Crusaders and it didn’t work out and as soon as I came to Coleraine, they gave me my chance and I wanted to be loyal.”

Glackin has become a key player for the Bannsiders and manager Oran Kearney is thrilled to have tied one of his prized assets down to the club.

“We know that the rumours have been going around but to be fair Colin (McKendry) and I sat down with Jamie and had a really good, straightforward conversation,” he said.

“I got the feeling towards the end of the season that Jaime was happy here and our conversation reflected that. He loves the club, he’s mad keen to stay and feels appreciated by everyone at the club.