Jamie Mulgrew targeting team glory this season

The 35-year-old overtook the legendary Tommy Dickson, ‘The Duke of Windsor’, in the all-time appearance list for the Blues in last week’s 1-0 win over Portadown.

And whilst Mulgrew was very proud to have recorded his 661st appearance for Linfield, the fact that the victory over the Ports took them back to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership carried extra significance for him.

The midfielder is now targeting a big finale to the season starting with tonight’s trip to Carrick Rangers.

Jamie Mulgrew made his 661st appearance for Linfield against Portadown last Saturday

“I certainly set targets in the sense of what I would like us to achieve as a team,” he told the club website.

“We’re in and around where we want to be.

“We’re at the top and people are chasing us now, we have to deal with that different sort of pressure.

“I’m desperate to win (league title)number ten and number 56 for the club.

“That’s the DNA of the club and me as a person. I want to win and I want to win everything that’s on offer.

“If we could achieve that this year it would be very special.