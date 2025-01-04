January signing marks Dungannon Swifts debut with Irish Cup goal to help secure progression past Rathfriland Rangers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Here’s the story of the match:
TEAMS
DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S Scott, Knowles, Dillon, Glenny, McGinty, Galvin, Wallace, Mitchell, Bermingham, Bigirimana.
Subs: Solis Grogan, King, McGovern, Boyd, Alves, Hutchinson, McAleese.
RATHFRILAND RANGERS: Maguire, Devlin, Barbour, Tate, Johnston, Fitzpatrick, Kilmartin, Chambers, Rooney, Cooper, Corbett.
Subs: Gracey, Hayes, Tumilty, Murray, Annett, Scannell.
Referee: Tim Marshall.
FIRST HALF
5: Dungannon have made a bright start as Gael Bigirimana fires over from distance before Andrew Mitchell is stopped from opening the scoring by Dalton Tate. The resulting corner comes to nothing.
14: Adam Glenny fires a powerful shot over the crossbar before Gael Bigirimana’s dangerous cross is steered clear by a timely interception from Brian Johnston.
20: Steven Scott whips in a cross which just evades James Knowles who had made a run into the box.
22: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (Brandon Bermingham) – January recruit Bermingham marks his Swifts debut with a goal, powering a header beyond Steven Maguire from close range after being gifted acres of space. 1-0.
24: Rathfriland’s best chance of the game so far comes just seconds after falling behind as Declan Dunne is forced to save an Eoin Rooney header.
32: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (ADAM GLENNY) – Dungannon double their lead as Glenny is played into the box by Kealan Dillon and Steven Maguire can’t keep the effort out despite getting a hand to it. 2-0.
44: Tomas Galvin unleashes a wicked effort from distance which Steven Maguire does well to palm away before Andrew Mitchell is flagged for offside trying to take advantage of the rebound.
45: One minute of added time.
HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 2 – 0 Rathfriland Rangers.
SECOND HALF
50: Rathfriland have started the second half brightly and an important touch from Danny Wallace stops Eoin Rooney having the chance to run through on goal. They then earn themselves a corner which comes to nothing.
54: Ruari Fitzpatrick has been a standout performer for Rathfriland and he drives through midfield once again, this time earning a free-kick as Danny Wallace is booked for bringing him down.
55: Stangmore Park stands still as Jack Chambers’ free-kick is deflected just past the Dungannon post. Declan Dunne was stranded.
62: Two changes for Dungannon as James Knowles and Tomas Galvin are replaced by John McGovern and Leo Alves. Rathfriland also make a change as Eoin Rooney is replaced by Jonathan Scannell.
64: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (ANDREW MITCHELL) – Rathfriland have arguably been the better team in the second half but fall further behind as Mitchell is perfectly placed to head home from a pinpoint Adam Glenny cross. 3-0.
66: Three changes for the hosts as Gael Bigirimana, Andrew Mitchell and Adam Glenny are replaced by Grant Hutchinson, Leon Boyd and Bobby-Jack McAleese.
68: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (JOHN MCGOVERN) – A few minutes after coming off the bench, McGovern scores Dungannon’s fourth after dancing into the box and slamming beyond Steven Maguire. 4-0.
77: Brandon Bermingham should have doubled his afternoon tally, played through one-on-one with Steven Maguire but lifts his lob wide of the post. Rathfriland dugout furious, claiming offside.
78: Change for the visitors with Zach Annett replacing Ruari Fitzpatrick.
84: Final change for Rathfriland with Josh Cooper replaced by Daniel Murray.
88: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (JOHN MCGOVERN) – Substitute McGovern grabs his second of the game, converting from a Leo Alves cross. 5-0.
FULL TIME: Dungannon Swifts 5 – 0 Rathfriland Rangers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.