January signing marks Dungannon Swifts debut with Irish Cup goal to help secure progression past Rathfriland Rangers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dungannon Swifts secured comfortable Irish Cup progression with a 5-0 victory over Rathfriland Rangers as January signing Brandon Bermingham marked his debut by scoring the opening goal at Stangmore Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, S Scott, Knowles, Dillon, Glenny, McGinty, Galvin, Wallace, Mitchell, Bermingham, Bigirimana.

Brandon Bermingham celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against Rathfriland Rangers. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Subs: Solis Grogan, King, McGovern, Boyd, Alves, Hutchinson, McAleese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RATHFRILAND RANGERS: Maguire, Devlin, Barbour, Tate, Johnston, Fitzpatrick, Kilmartin, Chambers, Rooney, Cooper, Corbett.

Subs: Gracey, Hayes, Tumilty, Murray, Annett, Scannell.

Referee: Tim Marshall.

FIRST HALF

5: Dungannon have made a bright start as Gael Bigirimana fires over from distance before Andrew Mitchell is stopped from opening the scoring by Dalton Tate. The resulting corner comes to nothing.

14: Adam Glenny fires a powerful shot over the crossbar before Gael Bigirimana’s dangerous cross is steered clear by a timely interception from Brian Johnston.

20: Steven Scott whips in a cross which just evades James Knowles who had made a run into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (Brandon Bermingham) – January recruit Bermingham marks his Swifts debut with a goal, powering a header beyond Steven Maguire from close range after being gifted acres of space. 1-0.

24: Rathfriland’s best chance of the game so far comes just seconds after falling behind as Declan Dunne is forced to save an Eoin Rooney header.

32: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (ADAM GLENNY) – Dungannon double their lead as Glenny is played into the box by Kealan Dillon and Steven Maguire can’t keep the effort out despite getting a hand to it. 2-0.

44: Tomas Galvin unleashes a wicked effort from distance which Steven Maguire does well to palm away before Andrew Mitchell is flagged for offside trying to take advantage of the rebound.

45: One minute of added time.

HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 2 – 0 Rathfriland Rangers.

SECOND HALF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

50: Rathfriland have started the second half brightly and an important touch from Danny Wallace stops Eoin Rooney having the chance to run through on goal. They then earn themselves a corner which comes to nothing.

54: Ruari Fitzpatrick has been a standout performer for Rathfriland and he drives through midfield once again, this time earning a free-kick as Danny Wallace is booked for bringing him down.

55: Stangmore Park stands still as Jack Chambers’ free-kick is deflected just past the Dungannon post. Declan Dunne was stranded.

62: Two changes for Dungannon as James Knowles and Tomas Galvin are replaced by John McGovern and Leo Alves. Rathfriland also make a change as Eoin Rooney is replaced by Jonathan Scannell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

64: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (ANDREW MITCHELL) – Rathfriland have arguably been the better team in the second half but fall further behind as Mitchell is perfectly placed to head home from a pinpoint Adam Glenny cross. 3-0.

66: Three changes for the hosts as Gael Bigirimana, Andrew Mitchell and Adam Glenny are replaced by Grant Hutchinson, Leon Boyd and Bobby-Jack McAleese.

68: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (JOHN MCGOVERN) – A few minutes after coming off the bench, McGovern scores Dungannon’s fourth after dancing into the box and slamming beyond Steven Maguire. 4-0.

77: Brandon Bermingham should have doubled his afternoon tally, played through one-on-one with Steven Maguire but lifts his lob wide of the post. Rathfriland dugout furious, claiming offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

78: Change for the visitors with Zach Annett replacing Ruari Fitzpatrick.

84: Final change for Rathfriland with Josh Cooper replaced by Daniel Murray.

88: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (JOHN MCGOVERN) – Substitute McGovern grabs his second of the game, converting from a Leo Alves cross. 5-0.