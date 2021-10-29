Jay Donnelly and Conor McMenamin get Glentoran back to winning ways

Donnelly put the visitors in front on the half hour heading home McMenamin's cross at the back post.

And the midfielder wrapped up the points on the hour mark as he rifled in a spectacular shot from outside the area.

Donnelly was first to threaten as he had a couple of pot shots inside the first five minutes, but neither troubled the keeper.

Conor McMenamin celebrates after his spectacular goal against Carrick Rangers

There was a prolonged stoppage after a quarter of an hour as visiting stopper Ross Glendinning needed attention following a coming together in the box.

He was able to carry on and was called into action soon after as he did well to tip over Kyle Cherry's free kick.

Glendinning reacted well again on 23 minutes to save again from another corner by the hosts.

The deadlock was broken on the half hour as McMenamin whipped a great ball into the box to pick out Donnelly to head home.

The home side had the perfect opportunity to level a minute after the restart when the visiting defence failed to deal with Stewart Nixon's long throw, the ball fell for Alex Gawne at the back post, but he miscued his effort.

Cherry tried his luck again from distance, but again Glendinning was able for the effort.

It was almost 2-0 as half time approached when McMenamin raced into the box, but his dinked effort over Shields fell the wrong side of the goal.

The home side started the second half with renewed purpose and almost found an equaliser two minutes after the break.

A sweeping move saw Cherry lay the ball in to Anderson, who crossed for Jordan Gibson, whose first-time shot cannoned off the base of the post.

The Glens and that man Donnelly though were still carrying a threat as he got on the end of a Rhys Marshall cross, but headed straight at Shields

Come the hour the visitors doubled their advantage in spectacular fashion.

McMenamin picked up a short corner, lost his man on the edge of the box before lashing a shot into the top corner to the delight of the visiting support behind the goal.