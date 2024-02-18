Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The 36-year-old has sealed his status as a club – and Irish League – legend by netting double figure league goals in each of the last 11 seasons at Seaview while helping Stephen Baxter’s side lift three Premiership titles and a hat-trick of Irish Cup crowns.

It was his delivery that set up Ross Clarke’s decisive winner – although Philip Lowry was also claiming the goal – and assistant manager Spiers hailed the impact Heatley has had in North Belfast.

"To be completely honest, I think he was going to do that (retire) at the end of last season and Stevie has already done that (convince him to stay) to get him to extend his contract by a year,” he said. "He’s going to be sorely missed.

Paul Heatley celebrates winning the 2015/16 Premiership title with Crusaders - one of three league titles he picked up at Seaview. PIC: Stephen Hamilton

"He’s a fantastic player in the Irish League.

"I think he has made his mind up. He talked about retiring last year and he said he’s definitely going to do it this year unfortunately.

"He has scored some classy goals, won us some big matches and he’s just a fantastic player and fantastic guy.”

Crusaders will be hoping to use Saturday’s victory as a springboard heading into the business end of this season with a spot in Europe still up for grabs.

Goalkeeper Jordan Williamson, making his first Premiership appearance of the season after a summer move from Ballymena United, produced a couple of fine saves to deny Loughgall ace Benji Magee to ensure the Crues left County Armagh with maximum points.

"He pulled off some fantastic saves, came out to catch the ball and made it easier for his defenders,” added Spiers. "I’m really glad for him because he has worked hard.

"He played against Ards in the Irish Cup and got sent off.

"He was unlucky and his head was a bit down, but he showed steel and did really well.