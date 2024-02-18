All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Jeff Spiers: Irish League legend Paul Heatley is going to be sorely missed at Crusaders upon retirement

​Jeff Spiers admits Paul Heatley will be “sorely missed” when he retires at the end of this season after playing yet another starring role for Crusaders as they picked up a first Premiership victory of 2024 by beating Loughgall 1-0 at Lakeview Park.
By Johnny Morton
Published 18th Feb 2024, 15:24 GMT
Updated 18th Feb 2024, 15:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​The 36-year-old has sealed his status as a club – and Irish League – legend by netting double figure league goals in each of the last 11 seasons at Seaview while helping Stephen Baxter’s side lift three Premiership titles and a hat-trick of Irish Cup crowns.

It was his delivery that set up Ross Clarke’s decisive winner – although Philip Lowry was also claiming the goal – and assistant manager Spiers hailed the impact Heatley has had in North Belfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"To be completely honest, I think he was going to do that (retire) at the end of last season and Stevie has already done that (convince him to stay) to get him to extend his contract by a year,” he said. "He’s going to be sorely missed.

Paul Heatley celebrates winning the 2015/16 Premiership title with Crusaders - one of three league titles he picked up at Seaview. PIC: Stephen HamiltonPaul Heatley celebrates winning the 2015/16 Premiership title with Crusaders - one of three league titles he picked up at Seaview. PIC: Stephen Hamilton
Paul Heatley celebrates winning the 2015/16 Premiership title with Crusaders - one of three league titles he picked up at Seaview. PIC: Stephen Hamilton

"He’s a fantastic player in the Irish League.

"I think he has made his mind up. He talked about retiring last year and he said he’s definitely going to do it this year unfortunately.

"He has scored some classy goals, won us some big matches and he’s just a fantastic player and fantastic guy.”

Crusaders will be hoping to use Saturday’s victory as a springboard heading into the business end of this season with a spot in Europe still up for grabs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goalkeeper Jordan Williamson, making his first Premiership appearance of the season after a summer move from Ballymena United, produced a couple of fine saves to deny Loughgall ace Benji Magee to ensure the Crues left County Armagh with maximum points.

"He pulled off some fantastic saves, came out to catch the ball and made it easier for his defenders,” added Spiers. "I’m really glad for him because he has worked hard.

"He played against Ards in the Irish Cup and got sent off.

"He was unlucky and his head was a bit down, but he showed steel and did really well.

"Hopefully that will do him the world of good and we need everyone fit for the play-offs.”

Related topics:PremiershipLoughgallStephen Baxter