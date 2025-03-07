Jim Ervin backing Ballymena United record-breaker to succeed at Southampton after signing long-term deal at Premier League club

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says he has no doubt “fantastic player” Luke Hawe will succeed at Southampton after the talented teenager signed a long-term deal with the Premier League club’s academy.

Hawe created Sky Blues history last month when he became their youngest-ever player after coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Linfield aged 15 years nine months and nine days and featured again in Tuesday’s defeat to Glentoran.

The Northern Ireland youth international has attracted interest from a range of clubs across the water but has now opted to join the Saints, linking up with his new club this summer.

“As a club, we are absolutely delighted and thrilled for Luke to get this opportunity,” said Ervin. “Southampton is the academy he has felt most comfortable with, and he has been really happy with how they have treated him.

Ballymena United teenager Luke Hawe has joined Southampton.

"He’s looking forward to making the move this summer.

“Luke has had numerous opportunities over the years to leave Ballymena for another academy, but he’s a loyal kid. He stuck by us, believing in the opportunity Ballymena could provide him.

“While the club has supported him along the way, ultimately, it was up to Luke to take those opportunities, and he’s done that brilliantly.

"His attitude is top-class, and he comes from a strong background, which is important for any young player.

“We have no doubt that Luke will be a success. We wish him all the best and hope it all goes to plan.

"We know he won’t be a stranger, and we look forward to following his journey as a professional footballer. Southampton are getting a fantastic player, and we wish both Luke and the club the very best for the future.”

Hawe is the latest Irish League youngster to earn a life-changing opportunity and follows the likes of Linfield trio Aodhan Doherty, Braiden Graham and Ceadach O’Neill who all moved to England last summer after gaining Premiership experience.

“I’d personally like to thank everyone at Ballymena United who has played a role in Luke’s development,” said Andy McDowell, Ballymena’s Director of Football. “A special thank you also goes to his dedicated family, who have travelled the length and breadth of the country to support him in training and matches for both Ballymena United and Northern Ireland.

“Luke makes this move with our strongest support and best wishes.

"We are all excited to follow his progress on the South Coast and wish him the very best of luck as he takes the next step in his football journey.”

Head of Development, Jonny Hume, added: “We are all absolutely delighted that Luke has secured a move to Southampton FC.

“Luke joined Ballymena United Youth Academy several years ago from Magherafelt Sky Blues and has always shown incredible ability.

"His hard work and dedication to training have allowed him to develop rapidly, progressing through the age groups at Ballymena United.