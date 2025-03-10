Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin is confident teenage sensation Luke Hawe “has a bright future ahead of him” and feels gaining Premiership experience will help him make a successful transition into Southampton’s academy when he joins the Premier League outfit this summer.

Hawe became Ballymena’s youngest-ever top-flight player when he came off the bench in last month’s 2-2 draw against Linfield aged 15 and was once again involved in their weekend triumph over Dungannon Swifts, which has helped keep the Sky Blues’ top-half hopes alive ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Larne.

After attracting interest from a range of clubs in both England and Scotland, Hawe ultimately opted to join the Saints and will make the move to St Mary’s at the conclusion of the current Irish League season with the talented attacker turning 16 in April.

Having made a similar move over 20 years ago when he joined Nottingham Forest, Ervin knows the challenges that lie ahead for Hawe, but feels he has all the attributes required to thrive.

Ballymena United youngster Luke Hawe has sealed a dream move to Southampton. (Photo by Pacemaker)

"I'm delighted for him,” said Ervin. “Luke has travelled back and forward to England and Scotland for the best part of three years now.

"He has probably been disappointed that a few clubs didn't make offers to him, but to be fair to him he has knuckled down, continued to play his football and he has now got his reward with a four-year deal with the option of two more after that at Southampton, which is an impressive academy.

"We look forward to watching Luke's progression. He's a young lad but he's incredible - he doesn't look out of place or like a kid when on the pitch...we haven't played him for the sake of it, we've played him because he's warranted it.

"I've been across the water myself so know how difficult it is and it's going to be a challenge for him, but it's one he can thrive on.

"Whether he makes it or not is down to Luke and how he kicks on. He has a bright future ahead of him.

"He has the attitude, the hard work and dedication - he has it all and we look forward to watching his progression in the coming years."

There’s often debate surrounding the best path for young players to take with some favouring gaining first-team experience before moving across the water while others value getting into an elite academy early, but Hawe is in the unique position of having the best of both worlds, already racking up appearances across three senior competitions.

Another added benefit is the fact Hawe’s father Steven – a former Irish League boss at Loughgall – has previously trodden a similar path to his teenage son, swapping Coagh United for Blackburn Rovers in 1997.

"Hopefully what will help him is he has played competitive adult football here...hopefully that experience stands him in good stead,” added Ervin. "It was 20+ years ago when I went across but it's a whirlwind when you go over out of school and go straight from youth team football here to there.

"Luke has everything. We know how difficult it's going to be for him but he works his socks off, has a good family background and they'll support him and make sure he keeps his feet on the ground.