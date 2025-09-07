Jim Ervin concedes 'disastrous' spell cost Ballymena United dearly during Glentoran defeat

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin conceded a “disastrous” 15-minute spell at the start of their 2-0 Premiership defeat to Glentoran cost his side dearly.

The Glens made a rapid start as summer signing Pat Hoban netted after only 11 minutes before feeding strike partner Jordan Jenkins moments later to double their advantage at The Showgrounds.

It was self-inflicted damage with ruthless Hoban able to find space in a packed penalty area to head home Danny Amos’ corner before Declan Devine’s men capitalised on Ballymena’s sloppy loss of possession for the second.

"A disastrous 10 to 15-minute spell in the first half really cost us,” said Ervin. “Poor decision-making across the board, and we've been punished for it. Simple as that.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"It frustrates me, it frustrates the players, frustrates everyone. You've got to be switched on, especially when you're playing a team like Glentoran, who had barely conceded before today.

"We knew how good they were. They changed their shape, which we expected once we saw the team sheet. They came to have a go at us. They've done their homework, but we didn’t make them work for their goals.

"I think that's the thing – I don't mind losing games of football when teams have been made to work hard and they've done everything that they could to try and break you down.

“The Glens didn't have to do that today. We've gifted them two goals and then they've managed the game after that.”

Glentoran were able to expertly manage the game throughout the rest of proceedings to maintain top spot and extend their unbeaten league run to six matches.

After winning their opening three, Ballymena have now slipped to consecutive defeats following last weekend’s 2-0 loss against Larne.

"The Glens just have so much experience and the know-how,” added Ervin. “They've managed the game.

"They knew when to slow it down and they've done that.

“Sometimes you've got to give credit to the opposition for how they've went about their business. Like I say, they've done their homework, but it's the manner of the goals which is disappointing.

“We changed things at half-time to try and have a go at them. Truth be told, we didn't.

“It seemed we couldn't get control of the game. There were a lot of stray passes, the ball was bouncing about.