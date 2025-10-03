Jim Ervin confirms Ballymena United star 'out for the foreseeable' with operation required

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin has provided an injury update on several key players ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Carrick Rangers – but insists he’s not interested in using their absence as an excuse for a lack of consistency.

After winning each of their opening three Premiership matches, keeping a hat-trick of clean sheets in the process, Ballymena have picked up just one victory in the following six games – an impressive 1-0 triumph over reigning champions Linfield.

Versatile Donal Rocks, who scored an opening day brace against Glenavon, has been unavailable through injury since August’s 4-0 triumph over Bangor, while Patrick McEleney hasn’t featured in Ballymena’s last three outings.

Former Northern Ireland international Josh Carson and winger Andy Scott haven’t registered an appearance yet this term, impacting Ervin’s ability to field a full-strength team despite high-profile summer recruitment.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

While many of Ballymena’s absentees are making progress, Ervin confirmed Rocks’ situation is more serious and will require surgery, ruling him out for the foreseeable future.

"There's nothing you can do about injuries,” said Ervin. “Everybody picks them up.

"I'm certainly not going to hide behind the fact that we've got injuries to key personnel, I’m not one to use excuses like that.

"Yes, they're a big miss, but other players have an opportunity. It's up to them. We have a big squad.

"When people aren't playing, they want to come and knock on the door and ask why or what do they need to do. A lot of players have been given a lot of opportunities over the last lot of weeks and we haven't been consistent enough.

"So, like I say, it's ok coming and knocking doors, but ultimately you need to perform on a Saturday or a game day and if you don't, then you don't give yourself any reason to come and knock on the door and ask why you're not playing.

"Patrick's probably a couple of weeks away. Josh, his rehab is going really well, as is Andy Scott’s. They'll probably be four weeks, I would say, maybe, until they're probably back available for selection.

“Donal’s is slightly longer. He has to go for an operation and he'll be out for the foreseeable.”

Ballymena put together an eight-game winning run last season which briefly sent them top of the table, and started the current campaign in fine form too, but a major issue has been picking up consistent results.

Alongside 14 league wins last term, The Showgrounds outfit also lost 19 times – only Carrick Rangers (20) and Loughgall (26) were beaten more – and Ervin knows how crucial it is to put together a winning run.

"100% (consistency is key),” added Ervin. “We've said that before, you've seen it in the past.

"Ballymena have been brilliant in cup runs, but it's the lack of consistency in league form.