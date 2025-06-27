Jim Ervin delighted to fight off competition from Irish League clubs for 'unbelievable talent'
The News Letter reported on Wednesday that Ballymena had won the race to seal O’Connor’s signature amid interest from Coleraine, Glenavon and Portadown to land his services in what is a huge statement of intent ahead of next season.
O’Connor first arrived in the Premiership with Cliftonville in 2020 after leaving Cork City and scored six times in 36 league appearances before joining Scottish side Ayr United.
After two years in the Scottish Championship, O’Connor returned to Northern Ireland with Glentoran ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and enjoyed the best season of his career to date, netting 15 goals and providing a further 14 assists across all competitions.
That form earned O’Connor a move back across the Irish Sea with Hamilton Academical, signing a two-year contract, but he found opportunities limited, making only four league appearances before joining East Kilbride on loan, where he won three trophies and helped them seal promotion into League Two.
He has now signed a multi-year deal at The Showgrounds and Ervin can’t wait to work with O’Connor.
"He's an unbelievable talent that we all know about and he's another one we've targeted and spoke to for a few months once we heard of the possibility of him coming home,” said Ervin. “Other clubs were interested as is well documented, but thankfully we were able to sell him the club and the vision.
"He's very direct, pacy and has a great delivery. His numbers at the Glens prove that and when a player of that ability comes up, you'd be silly not to go for it.
"I'm really excited to work with him, he's been brilliant so far with his enthusiasm in our conversations and he's a really experienced senior player we can't wait to have."
O’Connor has produced his best form in the Irish League and says he arrives at Ballymena with a desire to “prove some people wrong” after a tough period in Scotland.
"I was drawn by the ambition,” said O’Connor. “They're very motivated to push up the table, finish closer to Europe and get a cup run.
"This is a league I've thrived in before, I feel like I know it almost inside out.
"Things didn't work out in Scotland but I have a spring in my step again to prove some people wrong and show The Showgrounds what I can do."
