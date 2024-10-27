Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin felt his side were denied a “stonewall penalty” during their 1-0 Premiership defeat to Crusaders.

After falling behind to a stunning Kieran Offord overhead kick – the St Mirren loanee’s sixth league goal in 12 matches this term – the Sky Blues had a huge penalty appeal waved away in the closing stages as Crues goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey collided with Joe Moore.

Despite the defeat, Ervin’s side remain second in the Premiership and only two points adrift of leaders Linfield, while Crusaders’ promising recent run continued with the Seaview outfit losing just one of their last five.

Having won eight Premiership matches on the trot to surge up the table, Ballymena have now lost their last two – both by the narrowest of margins – and Ervin believes they should have had an opportunity to take something away from North Belfast.

Crusaders and Ballymena United players scuffle at the final whistle. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"We’d a stonewall penalty – a stonewall penalty – at the end of the game,” he told BBC Sport NI. “We actually got a corner when Tuffey doesn’t touch it...our player kicks it out, Tuffey collides with him and he gives a corner.

Ervin added: "Sometimes that’s the way it goes.

"Put it down to them having an off day because we’ve plenty of off days.

"When they’re in the middle and the ones there to give the big decisions, they got the biggest decision of the game today wrong.”

Ballymena will be back in action on Friday evening when they host Portadown, who defeated defending champions Larne over the weekend.