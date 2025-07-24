Jim Ervin feels former Motherwell and Watford defender 'has a lot more to offer' after joining Ballymena United

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin is confident former Motherwell and Watford defender Ali Gould “has a lot more to offer” after confirming his arrival following a successful trial period at The Showgrounds.

The 19-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Motherwell before joining English Championship outfit Watford in 2023, gaining senior experience during loans with Kings Langley and Potters Bar.

He featured for the Hornets’ U21 side before departing Vicarage Road earlier this summer and spent time with the Sky Blues in hope of gaining a contract, which he has now earned after impressing Ervin.

It continues what has been a solid summer window for Ballymena with Gould joining the likes of Daire O’Connor, David Toure and former Linfield defender Matthew Clarke as a new recruit ahead of the upcoming Irish League campaign.

Ballymena United have confirmed the signing of Ali Gould. (Photo by Ballymena United)

"We've had Ali in the last number of weeks, running our eye over him,” said Ervin. “He's a good young pro and has shown he's up for the challenge.

"He's gelled really well and has settled in quickly and he has a lot more to offer."

Gould is excited by the prospect of taking a first permanent step into men’s football with Ballymena and feels his game will be suited to playing in the Premiership.

