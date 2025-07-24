Jim Ervin feels former Motherwell and Watford defender 'has a lot more to offer' after joining Ballymena United
The 19-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Motherwell before joining English Championship outfit Watford in 2023, gaining senior experience during loans with Kings Langley and Potters Bar.
He featured for the Hornets’ U21 side before departing Vicarage Road earlier this summer and spent time with the Sky Blues in hope of gaining a contract, which he has now earned after impressing Ervin.
It continues what has been a solid summer window for Ballymena with Gould joining the likes of Daire O’Connor, David Toure and former Linfield defender Matthew Clarke as a new recruit ahead of the upcoming Irish League campaign.
"We've had Ali in the last number of weeks, running our eye over him,” said Ervin. “He's a good young pro and has shown he's up for the challenge.
"He's gelled really well and has settled in quickly and he has a lot more to offer."
Gould is excited by the prospect of taking a first permanent step into men’s football with Ballymena and feels his game will be suited to playing in the Premiership.
"The boys have been magic with me since I've came in and I feel I've got to know them better and better in the game's I've played,” he said. "I think I need men's football now and I feel like Northern Ireland is a great place for me to be and I'm really looking forward to it."
