Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says he’s “getting a bit sick and tired” about the speculation surrounding Patrick McEleney’s future and reaffirmed that the midfielder will play for the Sky Blues come January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Showgrounds side secured McEleney’s services last month with the 32-year-old set to become available for his new team when the transfer window opens in a matter of weeks, but recent reports have linked him with a coaching position in Tiernan Lynch’s backroom staff at former club Derry City.

McEleney has significant experience which is set to benefit Ballymena having won three League of Ireland titles with Dundalk while he has also collected three FAI Cup crowns across spells at Oriel Park and the Brandywell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside brother Shane, who has also made a recent move to the Irish League after joining Glentoran, McEleney was part of the Derry City side that were defeated by Drogheda United in last season’s FAI Cup final and made 13 league appearances.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan)

It’s expected that Andy Mitchell will join the backroom staff at Derry City, following former Larne boss Lynch to the League of Ireland with the Inver Reds confirming on Saturday that he’d left the club to “take a senior coaching staff elsewhere”.

Speculation is also rife that McEleney will form part of the new-look coaching staff, but Ervin insists he’ll be representing Ballymena come January with a potential debut against Ards in the Irish Cup.

"Patrick McEleney is a Ballymena United player, it's as simple as that,” Ervin told BBC Sport NI. “He has been here, around the group and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be honest, I'm getting a bit sick and tired of the phone calls I've been receiving this week. Patrick McEleney signed for Ballymena United, he's 32 years of age and wants to play his football.

"Patrick McEleney will play for Ballymena come January when the transfer window opens."

When asked for an update by Ballymena’s club media channel, Ervin added: "I don't really know what we need to say.

"Patrick signed for us three or four weeks ago. There are a lot of rumours going around but Patrick McEleney is a Ballymena United player and will play for Ballymena come January. It's as simple as that and that's the facts behind it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After losing out 1-0 to Dungannon Swifts at the weekend, Ballymena will quickly turn their focus to Tuesday’s BetMcLean Cup quarter-final showdown with Glentoran.

Ervin was captain of the Sky Blues when they last won the competition in 2017 under David Jeffrey after beating Carrick Rangers in the showpiece decider, while the County Antrim outfit also reached finals in 2018 and 2019.

Ballymena have lost seven of their last nine matches across competitions, including a Co Antrim Shield semi-final exit to the Glens, but Ervin’s squad are boosted by the return of Aaron Jarvis after the former Coleraine midfielder missed nearly two months through injury.

"Jarvy was super (against Dungannon) and he has been chomping at the bit for the last few weeks,” he added. “Last week with the game being called off probably did him the world of good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He trained really well this week and his performance was exceptional. He lasted the whole game too so credit to him in how he has conducted himself and put the work in.