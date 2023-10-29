​Jim Ervin hailed his array of young Ballymena United stars for “digging deep” to secure a crucial Premiership point against Dungannon Swifts.

​With captain Colin Coates injured and Scot Whiteside and Kym Nelson both suspended, Sky Blues boss Ervin was forced into defensive changes as they looked to build on their 3-1 victory over Coleraine.

Isaac Westendorf, who was one of seven players aged 22 or under that started for Ballymena, struck his second league goal of the season to give the hosts a 25th minute opener before the Swifts got back on level terms in the second-half through Lewis Tennant’s unfortunate own goal.

Rodney McAree’s men currently occupy bottom spot on nine points in what is a congested area of the table with Newry City, Glenavon and Ballymena all sitting on 10 after 14 matches.

Isaac Westendorf scored his second league goal of the season for Ballymena United against Dungannon Swifts. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

The Showgrounds outfit have now lost only two of their last six in all competitions and Ervin is looking to build on the positives.

"It's mixed emotions,” he told the club’s media channel. “I'm disappointed it's only a point and on the other hand I'm happy it's a point.

"I think overall it was a game of two halves.

“We're missing a lot of key players but opportunities arose for some younger boys today and they didn't do themselves any harm.

"They dug in deep when things were difficult and that will stand them in good stead for the experience they need.