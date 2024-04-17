Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Former Cliftonville youth product McCurry joined the Sky Blues from Ballyclare Comrades in January after netting 11 times in 21 league appearances for the Championship outfit and his maiden strike in Ballymena colours proved to be an important one.

The 22-year-old opened his account in the eighth minute of Tuesday’s 1-0 triumph over Glenavon which ensured Ervin’s side avoid an automatic drop to the second-tier by finishing 11th, instead facing a play-off against the team that comes second in the Championship, which is currently Bangor.

"Calvin got his first goal of the season for us and it's brilliant that he's up and running,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “He possibly could have had another one and I know he's disappointed, but it's about him now building on this momentum and confidence.

"We knew Glenavon were going to put us under pressure in the second-half and I felt we were hard done by with the penalty and sending off, but justice was done with Sean (O’Neill) pulling off a great save.

"We put our bodies on the line...Stevie McCullough put his body on the line, Gawney (Alex Gawne) was up and down the line all night, Sean Brown the same on the other side and Lewis (Tennant) has came onto the pitch and made a great interception to put his header out for a corner when he could have very easily put it into his own goal.

"We now try to build on that momentum going into Newry on Saturday. Obviously the result came through that they've lost this evening so it gets us into the play-off spot, but we've four huge games for the club coming up and Saturday won't be dwelling on anything - we'll be looking to build on the momentum."

Both teams finished the match with 10-men as Ballymena captain Scot Whiteside was shown a straight red card for being adjudged to have handled Lido Lotefa’s shot on goal – Sean O’Neill then saved Peter Campbell’s resulting penalty – while Lurgan Blues midfielder Jack Malone was given his marching orders for a challenge on Donal Rocks.

"I don't think either is a sending off...I have to look back at Scot's but he's in there saying his arms are by his side and they aren't out,” assessed Ervin. “I feel that their red card the player potentially slips as he goes to make the tackle on Rocksy and I think that's maybe harsh too - it could have been a yellow.