Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin insists he’s continuing to work hard in an effort to add quality to his squad before the January transfer window closes but says any deal will have to be right for the club with some players holding “extortionate” wage demands.

The Sky Blues have recruited Patrick McEleney, Kian Corbally and Conor Barr, who made his debut in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Larne at the start of his loan spell from Derry City, this month but Ervin is still on the lookout for at least one more addition.

Ballymena have now only won two of their last 12 Premiership matches since briefly moving top of the table in October, currently sitting eighth but remaining very much in the battle for a top-half finish.

The Irish League transfer landscape has changed in recent years with four full-time clubs now operating in Northern Ireland’s top-flight and some have benefitted from significant investment, meaning players have more choice when it comes to their next destination.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin watches on during his side's 2-1 weekend Premiership defeat to Larne. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"We're trying our best (to add players),” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “There are a few we've just missed out on.

"Ultimately they have to be right for the group and for the club financially.

"We've spoken to several players and the wage demands out there are just incredible and we can't and we won't be going hell for leather just to get a name in. We have to make sure it's financially right for us and they are the right fit for the group.

"We still have a few irons in the fire that we'll continue to go after this week until the window closes and I hope we're able to add at least one, if not two, more.

"It's important we add quality to the group but it has to be right financially for the club because some of the players we've spoken to, the wage demands are extortionate and we're just not able to go there.

"The other side of it is it's a small league and all teams are competing for the same type of players.

"You have full-time teams competing for some of the players we were speaking to and we can't offer them what the full-time teams can.

"It's difficult but we're not using that as an excuse. We'll continue to work hard this week and ensure we add quality to the group."

Andy Ryan and Dylan Sloan scored for reigning Premiership champions Larne either side of Andy Scott’s first half strike at Inver Park and Ervin felt his side deserved something from the game.

"If I'm being honest I think we should be coming away with at least a point,” he added. “I thought Andy Scott and Kian were a handful going forward and young Conor Barr at right wing-back was exceptional.

"He only joined us late on Thursday so he doesn't really know a lot of the players.

"I thought they were all really good and we were a bit unfortunate to lose Josh Carson in the warm-up and then lose Kym (Nelson) in the first half and Caolan (Loughran) at half-time.