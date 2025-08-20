Jim Ervin insists 'moment of magic' is why he signed Ballymena United star after 'maybe a lot of people raised eyebrows'

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin hailed Jack O’Reilly’s “moment of magic” which helped secure a 2-0 Premiership victory over Portadown.

After Ben Kennedy put the Sky Blues ahead, summer signing O’Reilly sealed a second consecutive league win for Ervin’s men with a superb solo effort, finishing past Aaron McCarey following a mazy run.

With Ballymena’s high-profile arrivals throughout this window including the likes of Daire O’Connor, Matthew Clarke and David Toure all joining, O’Reilly’s transfer from Carrick Rangers perhaps flew under the radar.

The 21-year-old has only played cameos in the opening weeks of the new campaign, but Ervin knows what he’s capable of.

Ballymena United's Jack O'Reilly celebrates after scoring against Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"For as long as we can keep teams out, we have match-winners in the team,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “Ben scored, it’s not a spectacular goal or a Ben Kennedy goal, but we’ll take it!

"Then Jack O’Reilly has came up with a moment of magic...that’s why we brought him to the club.

"Maybe a lot of people raised eyebrows when we brought him in, he was unknown, but we knew what he had and he has shown glimpses of it in pre-season.

"He’s disappointed he hasn’t started the two games, as are other players, but I turned to the bench at the start of the second half and said ‘make sure you’re mentally prepared because you’re going to win us the game’.

"When I look at the substitutions we made, I thought Jarvy was super when he came on. The bench are disappointed they haven’t started in the first two games, we’ve had to leave players out, but it’s going to be a squad game and we’re going to need everybody throughout the season.

"Jack has came on, produced a moment of magic and I’m delighted for him. Jarvy was incredible.

"I’m delighted for the boys and for the travelling support – they were here in their numbers and they’ve something to go home celebrating.”

According to Irish League Stats Man, Ballymena have now won back-to-back Premiership matches for the first time since October 2024 during a run which sent them top of the table.

The Showgrounds outfit are one of four top-flight teams yet to concede a goal and will hope to extend that streak when Bangor, who were beaten by Crusaders on Tuesday, visit this weekend.

Portadown were coming off a 4-1 triumph over nine-man Dungannon Swifts where they scored twice in the opening 18 minutes, and having watched proceedings at Stangmore Park, Ervin was determined to not see a repeat.

"We went and watched Portadown on Saturday and they started the game extremely bright, scored two goals, and they are a threat,” he added. “They’ve quality all over the pitch.

"I thought we dealt with everything they threw at us throughout the entire game. Defensively, I’m very pleased for the boys because they’ve worked so hard in the opening two games away from home.