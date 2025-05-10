Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin admits he’s expecting a busy summer as he looks to add “quality and experience” to his squad ahead of next season – and has moved quickly with two deals already on the cusp of completion.

The Sky Blues enjoyed a fruitful transfer window 12 months ago when the likes of Ben Kennedy, Josh Carson and Daniel Lafferty all arrived and helped Ervin’s men put together an unbeaten run of eight between August and October which had them sitting top of the Premiership table.

They ultimately won only six of their next 26 to finish the campaign in ninth, but still picked up 19 more points compared to the previous campaign – the biggest swing of any top-flight team.

Ervin, who recently signed a full-time contract at Ballymena, is looking to continue that progression and has identified key areas to strengthen.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

“We’ve been having a number of conversations with different players,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “That will take time because the season isn’t officially over yet and there will be certain players coming out of contract at clubs.

"We need to wait and see what sort of reactions come and go when that starts happening.

"We’ve spoke to three or four different players in the meantime and we have potentially two ready to come over the line...it’ll be a busy couple of weeks and months until we’re back in late-June.

"There does need to be a freshness about the place, we do need that bit more quality and experience in certain areas, so we do expect a number of players to come in over the coming weeks.”

Another crucial aspect for building ahead of next season is retaining their current star players with Kian Corbally, Josh Carson, Andy Scott, Donal Rocks and Calvin McCurry already signing contract extensions.

Corbally was particularly impressive after arriving from Wexford in January while former Northern Ireland international Carson contributed Ballymena’s most assists with seven.

"What has always happened at Ballymena is players have ran their contracts down, been allowed to run them down, they hit a good run of form and then all of a sudden they walk away for free,” added Ervin. “What we want to do is have a core set of players we feel give us value and build around that.

"Kian came in January unknown to most people and he has been exceptional since he came in so it was a no-brainer to get him tied down and make sure we look after him as a club.

"I thought Josh Carson was exceptional up to Christmas time considering the circumstances he played under for the majority of the season which was difficult for him personally and then he got a couple of niggles.

"Josh has shown when he’s fully fit what he brings to this team and Donal Rocks is the same – I thought Donal was outstanding, he played out of position for a vast period of the first part of the season at right wing-back and he gives you something completely different in midfield.

"Andy Scott was incredible all season until he got injured at Crusaders and I think him being unavailable has showed what he brings to the team, they were no-brainers.

"Calvin McCurry is maybe a player who divides opinion but what that kid gives you on the pitch, his work rate, effort, commitment, determination, is incredible and I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves, particularly for what he does off the ball.