Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin praised the club’s supporters for sticking by their team and playing a starring role as the Sky Blues collected a shock point against defending Premiership champions Larne.

​Their shutout of the Inver Reds marked just a third clean sheet of the season and a first point versus a current top-six side since their stalemate with Crusaders back in February.

It was welcome resistance for a Ballymena outfit that had shipped nine goals in their previous two league outings on the road against Glentoran and Linfield.

Ervin will be hoping the positive result can act as a springboard to help propel his side out of relegation trouble - they currently sit 11th and level on points with basement boys Newry City, who they tackle in a crucial clash on Friday evening.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"It has been extremely difficult over the last few weeks,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “We've done a lot of soul searching, a lot of analysing from the games and tried to pick the positives out of it.

"Some people would say there were no positives but, trust me, there was because we've learned a lot as a staff and group of players.

"Sometimes you need bits and pieces to go your way and I thought the performances levels (against Larne) were outstanding.

"We've shown we can do this in glimpses this season and now I'm asking the players can they do it more consistently? We need those performances every week.

"The supporters have been superb. I know with social media people can criticise, but the only way we can get out of this is by digging deep as a group of staff, players and group of supporters because we need their backing.

"We got it today and the support was top drawer.

"I'm a bit disappointed we weren't able to nick one for them because that would have been a really nice way to repay them for their support over the last few weeks because it has been very difficult."

Ervin was also able to welcome back Kym Nelson for the first time since early-November and handed two teenagers their league debuts in Caleb Crawford and David Taylor.

"I never like making excuses because anything can happen in football,” he added. “We’ve been without Kym for the last three games which is a massive blow for us.

“We had people pulling up today with cramp because they haven’t played a lot of games.

"It shows that when we’re able to get our strongest team out on the pitch that we’re more than a match for anyone.

"I’m not going to make excuses because injuries and suspensions are part of football and it also opens up the door for opportunity.

"Lewis (Tennant) has came off with a bit of a hamstring injury and we put Caleb Crawford on for his debut at 18 at home to Larne which is something special for him and 17-year-old David Taylor came on too.