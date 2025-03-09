Jim Ervin praises Ballymena United youngster who has 'reaped the rewards' of loan spells to make Premiership impact

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin believes Jordan McMullan can provide the perfect example for the club’s young stars after marking his maiden Premiership start of the season by scoring in their 3-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

McMullan came through the Sky Blues youth ranks before heading to Coagh United last term to gain crucial senior experience and impressed during another temporary spell at Championship outfit H&W Welders earlier this campaign, making 13 league appearances alongside playing in an Irish Cup showdown against Glentoran.

The 21-year-old was recalled by Ervin in January and handed his first top-tier start at Stangmore Park, smashing home Ballymena’s second goal with a fine finish against a Dungannon side that were reduced to 10 men after only 13 minutes when goalkeeper Declan Dunne was given his marching orders for a challenge on Calvin McCurry.

Playing out of natural position at left wing-back, Ervin hailed the performance of McMullan and feels he can act as a role model for the next generation looking to make an impact at the Showgrounds.

Ballymena United's Jordan McMullan celebrates scoring his maiden Premiership goal against Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"Jordy is a kid that has came through Ballymena’s academy,” he said. "We sent him out on loan last season to Coagh United where he got Player of the Year and we felt we needed to give him more senior football at a higher level and went to the Welders and did extremely well.

"We recalled him in January and he probably didn’t expect to play today. He played out of position at left wing-back and I thought he was really good.

"His energy on the left-hand side was quality and we asked him to get a bit further forward...the one time he did get into the opposition penalty area he scored a goal!

"We’re delighted for him because he’s another young lad that has came through our system. He’s probably frustrated that he has been sent out on loan a couple of times but we have to do what we feel is right for the player’s development.

"We felt Jordan needed the benefit of going out on loan and you look at Jordan and what he has done, the boys currently out on loan need to look at that and think ‘look what happened to him, he did the hard yards, did it in the PIL, the Championship and now he’s got the reward’.

"Those guys need to learn and be patient. It’s ultimately about patience.

"Yes, everybody wants to be a James Hood or Luke Hawe at 16 or 17 and be playing, but that’s not always the case – sometimes people’s journeys take longer than others.

"Jordan has reaped the rewards of two loan spells. The challenge to him now is can he come in and cement his place in the team because that’s what we want him to do.”

Saturday also marked a landmark moment for striker Success Edogun, who celebrated scoring his first goal since arriving in the Irish League after Patrick McEleney had put Ballymena ahead with a stunning free-kick seconds after Dunne’s dismissal.