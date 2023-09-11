Watch more videos on Shots!

​New signing Isaac Westendorf – on loan from Larne – hit the decisive winner from the penalty spot to help the Sky Blues register their first points on the Sports Direct Premiership table.

Ervin’s baptism in management has been a sobering experience since replacing David Jeffrey in the United hotseat – six defeats in his opening six league games.

Things went from bad to worse in midweek when they were dumped out of the County Antrim Shield at the first-round stage by struggling Championship side Knockbreda.

​Isaac Westendorf celebrates scoring his first Premiership goal for Ballymena United after arriving on loan from Larne on Deadline Day.

As a player, Ervin was never one to shrug a challenge, he was full of honest endeavour.

Now, as a manager, he stuck to his principles in a time of crisis to at last reap a little dividend.

"It was frustrating that we hadn’t managed to get anything (points) on the board from previous games,” he said. “Although we were disappointed with results, performances hadn’t been all that bad, except for the (Shield) result in midweek.

“You can get stuck in a rut and losing becomes a habit, but the boys worked their socks off – they deserve it (the win) more than anything.

“You can prepare and work behind the scenes all week, but when guys take to the pitch, it’s up to them.

"They have worked tirelessly, not just in games but in training, to put things right.

“We’ve had plenty of digs thrown at us, especially after the midweek game.

"It’s difficult when things are going against you, but to a man, the boys stood tall to get over the line.

"I’m not going to lie, the eight added minutes were not good for the ticker – in saying that we limited Carrick to very few chances.

“It was most pleasing to get the three points along with the clean sheet.”

Incredibly, it was United’s first away win in 2023. In fact, it was November when they last enjoyed a happy away day -- at the same venue.

“This result will give the boys a massive lift,” added Ervin, who was also full of praise for new boy Westendorf. "He provided us with something different up front.

"I thought in the first 25 minutes, they (Carrick) looked frightened of him.

“It’s still early days, but we’ve got that (losing) monkey off our back now.

"It’s now my job to have the boys ready for another difficult game against Loughgall next week. Every game in this league is crucial.”

Carrick boss Stuart King was again left scratching his head at how his team can be so good one week and so average the next.

“I think it’s a mentality thing at this club, which I need to sort out,” he stressed. “Every time we get ourselves into a good position, where we can take the club forward, we do not hit the levels required – it happened too many times last year as well.

“At the end of the day, I expect better from my boys.