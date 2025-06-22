Jim Ervin reveals Ballymena United looking for 'at least two or three' more signings with 'one almost done'

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin admits he’s looking for “at least two or three” more new signings ahead of the upcoming Premiership season – and revealed the Sky Blues have “one almost done”.

Ervin is entering his third campaign in charge of Ballymena and moved quickly to sign Declan Breen, Matthew Clarke, Jack O’Reilly and Ryan McNickle, but he’s anticipating further transfer activity in the coming weeks.

The Showgrounds outfit started last term in fine form, winning eight of their opening 12 league matches, but won only six of their next 26 to finish in ninth – a result and points return which was a significant improvement on a testing 2023/24 campaign.

Ervin, who signed a full-time contract with Ballymena earlier this year, will be hoping to build once again and admits he’s keen to bring in further reinforcements to help with that task.

"We're still working desperately hard,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “Without giving anything away, we're still looking at three bodies to come in.

"We've one almost done and that will hopefully be released in the coming days as to where we are with it.

"We have to be respectful to the club they are currently with and make sure we do everything by the book and right. We're looking for at least two or three more bodies to come in.

"Regarding players going out, we'll assess everybody in pre-season and give everybody an opportunity.

"Some boys will come and see where their futures are, that's natural in football, but certainly everybody will be given an opportunity to impress us and we'll assess things then."

Despite Ballymena’s season ending in April, Ervin’s work hasn’t stopped as he engages in discussions over potential signings and prepares for next term – his side returned to pre-season training on Saturday morning while their first fixture is on July 5 against Portstewart.

"There's a myth that once the season is over it quietens down - for management staff, we're constantly on the lookout, speaking to players, meeting players, speaking with agents and trying to sell your club and looking for improvements,” he added. “You're organising and arranging different things, so you never switch off.

"You're probably busier in the off-season than you are through the season itself.