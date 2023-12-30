Ballymena United produced the perfect tribute to supporter Lydia Ross who tragically passed away earlier this week by defeating Glenavon 1-0 on Saturday and manager Jim Ervin says everyone at the club “are here” for the family.

Lydia, aged 21, died from her injuries following a single car incident on the Curragh Road, Aghadowey on Thursday evening.

Her father Paul is a Ballymena United fan and Lydia attended matches alongside him with the pair there on Boxing Day as the Sky Blues defeated derby rivals Coleraine 3-1 at the Showgrounds.

Ballymena players wore tops in Lydia’s honour during their warm-up at Mourneview Park and boss Ervin says everyone associated with Irish League football are there for the Ross family after the tragic event.

Ballymena United players pay tribute to Lydia Ross during their warm-up at Mourneview Park. PIC: Ballymena United FC

“It has been a difficult few days here at the club,” Ervin told the club’s media channel. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Paul and his family on the passing of young Lydia, who the players were very familiar with.

"It has been very difficult and we were pleased to get the game on today. Paul, with everything he’s going through, still has his thoughts with Ballymena United and I received text messages from him today wishing us all the best.

"That goes to show you the type of guy he is with everything his family is going through and on behalf of myself, my staff and my players, our thoughts and prayers go out to him and will continue to go out to him over the coming days because it’s going to be difficult for him.

"The thing I want to let Paul know is that the Ballymena United family are here for him and the Irish League family too. I’ve seen the tributes over the last few days and it’s fantastic to see and goes to show what this league is all about.

"It has been a tough one to take for Ballymena and our hearts go out to Paul and his family.”