Jim Ervin 'won't be accepting' recent Ballymena United performances and hints at summer arrivals

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin insists he “won’t be accepting” the level of performance produced by his side in recent weeks after they were denied victory by a 96th minute David Cushley equaliser in a 1-1 Premiership draw against Carrick Rangers.

It has been an inconsistent campaign for the Sky Blues with their slim European play-off hopes disappearing following former player Cushley netting in the dying seconds at The Showgrounds, now sitting eight points adrift of seventh-placed Cliftonville with two matches to play.

Having briefly gone top of the Premiership table in October after a stunning eight-game winning run, Ballymena have only won six of their next 24.

"I'm not too happy to be honest,” reflected Ervin on the club’s media channel. “There were very few chances for both teams and then you go 1-0 up and are expecting to see the game out, but in the last 10 seconds we've given away a needless throw in at the far side and we haven't dealt with the long throw.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"It has taken the shine off what should have been a clean sheet and three points.

"It's probably summed up how we've played the last few weeks and I've said to the boys if we want to progress, move on and close the gap on the top-six, you can't defend the way we have the last two weeks and we won't be accepting it.

"The players know that and they aren't accepting it either, they are hurting. It's extremely frustrating."

Ervin signed a new full-time contract as Ballymena boss earlier this month which will keep him with the County Antrim outfit until 2028 and he’s determined to help improve all aspects of the club.

Having added the likes of Josh Carson, Danny Lafferty and Ben Kennedy to his squad last summer after narrowly avoiding relegation, Ervin admits he will be looking to the transfer market once again.

"I've loved it from day one since I came to the club as a player and have enjoyed it just as much as a manager,” added Ervin. “The board have shown great faith.

"Last year was extremely difficult but we came through it and this year has been topsy-turvy.

"We've struggled the last couple of weeks and it has had that feel of coming towards the end of the season and we're disappointed with the way it has went.

"I'm determined to make sure we get better and I'm not going to accept what we've had the last couple of weeks.