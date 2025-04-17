Jim Magilton admits extra finance helpful in 'fierce' Irish League - but insists it will be business as usual at Cliftonville after takeover accepted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While admitting that the extra financial resources which will come with Cliftonville’s takeover by the Toronto Investment Group could help his side remain competitive in a “fierce” Premiership, manager Jim Magilton insists it doesn’t change his job and it’ll be business as usual at Solitude.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds are set to become the latest Irish League club to benefit from outside investment with the Canadian bid accepted at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday evening.

It would allow Magilton’s men to go full-time, following Linfield, Larne, Glentoran and Coleraine into the professional era, and help improve their North Belfast stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magilton could be one of the biggest winners from the takeover, which will now enter the final stages as legal representatives from both sides complete the deal, with potential extra funds available to add further quality to his playing squad.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

This investment will be seen as a crucial moment as the Reds look to keep competing at the top-end of Irish League football, but former Northern Ireland international Magilton insists it won’t change Cliftonville’s process.

"I think the group as a whole with their explanations to the board and members is they are going to redevelop and are looking forward to that aspect of it,” said Magilton. “The competition in the league is so fierce now and finances can help you try and bring maybe a different level of player, but we'll still go about our business in the way that we do in terms of recruitment, due diligence and looking at the characteristics of the player, that won't change.

"I haven't spoken to anybody from the group so I won't know that until I'm invited into those conversations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The members have looked at the offer, the board have looked it and it was a unanimous decision so the next steps are making sure everything is done properly.

"Somewhere down the line I'll get an opportunity to sit down with them and see what their vision is for the football aspect of the club."

Cliftonville have a rich history as the oldest football club in Ireland after being founded in 1879 and will soon celebrate their 150th anniversary.

They’ve won five Irish League titles – the latest of which came under the legendary Tommy Breslin in 2014 – and enjoyed significant cup joy, winning the League Cup on seven occasions this century and ended their 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their ticket allocation for next month’s date with Dungannon Swifts at Windsor Park sold out in mere minutes and Magilton has always been impressed by the North Belfast club, even before he became manager in 2023.

"There is (massive history and potential) and that's the way I've always felt about Cliftonville, even as an outsider looking in,” added Magilton. “That has really been brought to the fore when you get to a cup final and you see the massive turnout and how quickly the tickets sell out.