The Reds suffered consecutive league defeats to Linfield and Dungannon Swifts within the space of five days which ended an impressive 14-match unbeaten run and leaves them trailing leaders Larne, who also have a game in hand, by six points while second-placed Linfield are five better off.

They travel to Championship outfit Portadown tonight with Niall Currie’s side still maintaining a perfect record in cup competitions this term, winning all 10 encounters to date, including six victories against top-flight opposition on their way to winning the Mid-Ulster Cup final and securing a BetMcLean Cup showdown against Linfield at Windsor Park next weekend.

Magilton has called on his players to show the character which they’ve displayed for most of the season to put themselves in title contention with a semi-final berth up for grabs.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

"It was hugely disappointing,” he said after Saturday’s defeat at Stangmore Park. “I expected more and didn’t get it.

"At the end of the day we have to reflect on the performance, but you can’t dwell on it for too long because we have a massive match against a side that don’t lose many cup games. That’s going to be a tough game and we will see who has the character to go and stand up to that.

"This year their character has been shown many, many times and they’ve got over that hurdle...now they’ve had two setbacks. One you can accept in terms of the Tuesday night game but we expected more on Saturday and didn’t get it.”

Like Cliftonville, Portadown are also challenging at the top end of their division with the Shamrock Park outfit sitting fourth in the Championship, but just four points behind leaders Dundela in a tightly-contested race.

Magilton is expecting a tough test and admits that bringing the Irish Cup back to Solitude for the first time since 1979 is the main aim.

"They (Portadown) are going to give us everything...absolutely everything,” he added. “We have to be very determined not to go out of the cup.