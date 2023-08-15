"I’m delighted with the win but I expect us to be better and we will be.”

The Reds started life under Magilton with a straightforward triumph at Solitude on Saturday as Joe Gormley’s brace and Sean Stewart’s debut strike proved enough to ease past the Lurgan Blues.

Tonight’s opponents are coming off their own positive result, bouncing back from an opening day defeat to Loughgall to shock the much-fancied Carrick Rangers at the weekend thanks to goals from Lorcan Forde and Daragh Owens.

Magilton has called on his men to put a string of wins together as they look to set the tone for what will undoubtedly be a competitive campaign.

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton takes his side to Newry City this evening. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"Momentum in football is a very important ingredient,” he said. “If you can build momentum and get on the crest of a wave it can be very difficult to stop.

"It's a great start - but that's all it is.

"We'll look forward to Newry who had a fantastic result and they're going to be difficult and present challenges.

"We have to overcome them and come up with a bit more."

The Reds lost Levi Ives to reigning Premiership champions Larne earlier this summer but look to have signed a more than capable replacement in Stewart, who joined from Norwich City on a season-long loan deal.

He provided a constant threat down the left-hand side and capped off an afternoon to remember by tapping in from close range after his own good work had set up Ben Wilson’s initial shot.

"He has that in his locker,” added Magilton. “I’ve known him a long time and he has that athleticism and certainly has quality.

"He gives us great width and there’s more to come from him too. We’re still working on his fitness and games as it is with Ben.

"We go into Tuesday’s match on a win so we’re all pleased with that.”

Another player that Magilton will be hoping can sustain his early season form is Ronan Doherty with the 27-year-old providing assists for both of Gormley’s first-half weekend strikes.

The former Ipswich Town boss has been an admirer of Doherty’s for some time, first watching the midfielder during his days with Institute.

"I've watched Ronan and been a big fan from afar for years,” he said. “I remember seeing him play for Institute and thought 'who is this boy?'.

"I'm delighted with him. He was a little bit sloppy towards the end too. We go into the Newry game buoyed by this win but we will be better with the ball."

Magilton is looking to clean up a few sloppy errors that crept in at Solitude and expects a higher level of performance as the season progresses.

"Nathan (Gartside) certainly did (make great saves) and we’re asking him to do both as in make saves and secondly we want him to be brave with the ball,” he added. "He’s going to make mistakes and we have to accept that.

"What we’re delighted with is another clean sheet.