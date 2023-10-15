One of the biggest cheers at Mourneview Park on Friday evening was reserved for the welcome return of Cliftonville ace Ronan Hale – and boss Jim Magilton is delighted to have him back.

The 25-year-old shared last season’s Golden Boot with Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin after the pair both netted 29 goals across all competitions and he looked set for another big campaign following a string of impressive pre-season performances.

He suffered an injury in July’s friendly against Finn Harps but made his comeback in the Reds’ 1-0 Premiership win over Glenavon and came within inches of celebrating it with a goal.

The victory means Cliftonville are now unbeaten in their last six matches and go into next Friday’s clash with leaders Linfield at Solitude sitting five points adrift in second.

Ronan Hale made his return from injury for Cliftonville in Friday's win over Glenavon. PIC: INPHO Brian Little

"It's fantastic (to have Ronan back),” said Magilton. “The front two worked extremely hard and we felt we needed a change so we're able to bring Sam (Ashford) and Ronan on.

"It's lovely to have those options coming off the bench.

"We know Ronan is a goalscorer, hungry and he's kicking himself for being offside because that would have been a wonderful return.

"He's worked so hard to get back to fitness."

It was very much a game of two halves for Cliftonville, who had to absorb a huge amount of Glenavon pressure in the first 45 minutes before Rory Hale’s strike shortly after the restart set them on their way in the second.

They hit the woodwork on four separate occasions and Magilton hailed the victory as the best since he arrived at the club this summer.

“We showed a different side and I'd say it's our most pleasing win since we came in - no question,” he added. "I thought Glenavon played extremely well considering it was their third game in six days or so.

"I thought they attacked the game very well.

"Stephen (McDonnell) played an attacking formation and was brave with his front three.

"They deserve immense credit because we were second best in the first-half.

"We needed half-time more than they did to sort a couple of things out.

"Second-half, we started better, created a few opportunities and scored a great goal.

"On another day Ben (Wilson) could have scored a hat-trick.

"I'm delighted with another clean sheet and we had to show real grit and determination because they were good.

"They made us work for it and we weren't at our best - there's no question about that.

"The sign of a good side is to win when you're not playing your best.”

Summer signing David Odumosu, who has seemingly established himself as Cliftonville’s preferred option between the sticks after Nathan Gartside started the campaign, was called into action on a number of occasions in Lurgan and produced another assured performance.

The 22-year-old has now kept five clean sheets in his six league appearances with the Reds conceding just five goals in 12 outings.

"He was outstanding,” said Magilton. “I think he made one handling error all night but then he goes after it and makes a fantastic save.

"Glenavon made us work very hard and David was outstanding. They put a lot of crosses in and from corners too.