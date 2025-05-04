Jim Magilton feels Cliftonville 'lacked real conviction' in Irish Cup final defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton conceded his side “lacked real conviction” during their Irish Cup final defeat to Dungannon Swifts.

The Reds fell behind to John McGovern’s first half opener and looked to be heading for defeat as the showpiece decider ticked into the dying seconds of normal time, but Shea Kearney’s superb long range effort breathed new life into their title defence hopes.

Holding a man advantage following Steven Scott’s dismissal, Cliftonville came close to finding a late extra time winner as Eric McWoods’ strike was magnificently cleared off his own line by Gael Bigirimana, but the tie was ultimately sent to penalties with Swifts goalkeeper Declan Dunne proving to be the hero.

The result means Cliftonville will now have to try and seal their European return through the Premiership play-offs, starting with Wednesday’s semi-final trip to Glentoran before the winner takes on either Coleraine or Crusaders.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought we actually started quite well,” said Magilton. “They changed their shape, we forced them to change their shape and I thought we dominated possession without really testing the goalkeeper.

"It's a really poor goal from us defensively and that gives them a lift.

"They've technical players so they can dominate the ball, but I just thought we had control of the game and lacked penetration, there's no question about that, first half especially. That was a disappointment for us.

"They go down to 10 men in the second half and you think you're going to capitalise on that...there were a few helter-skelter moments and Decky has had a really good day in goal.

"They showed unbelievable character. Defensively I thought they were outstanding...if you look at Dean Curry and Danny Wallace, Curry hasn't played for a month, it's an unbelievable shift they've put in so you can't begrudge them it, you really can't.

"Maybe with the football gods they lost a penalty shootout back in the day...I just thought we lacked real conviction and that was the overriding factor.