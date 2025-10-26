Jim Magilton feels Cliftonville match-winner 'has massive potential' after scoring exactly 12 months on from surgery

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton feels Shaun Leppard “has massive potential” after scoring a decisive winning goal during their 1-0 Premiership triumph over Carrick Rangers.

Former Institute defender Leppard headed home his first league goal since joining the Reds last year and ensured Magilton’s men built on their emphatic midweek Co Antrim Shield win against Linfield.

Saturday’s fixture at Taylors Avenue marked exactly 12 months since Leppard underwent surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle suffered while playing against Glenavon.

The 25-year-old has now started in two of Cliftonville’s last three league games and Magilton believes a consistent run of minutes can help bring out the best in Leppard.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

“It was a great header,” said Magilton. “Shaun has got massive potential and is a player that just needs a run of games.

"It’s been difficult because of our continuity with the back three but Shaun has proved here, in a game where you really have to win your headers, he’s won great headers in our box and scored with a great header, so I’m delighted for him.

“It’s a long way back when you’re injured, so everyone’s really pleased for him.”

Cliftonville have struggled for consistency in the Premiership this season, winning three and losing three of their last six ahead of a trip to Carrick.

“I’m delighted for the players,” added Magilton. “I thought in the first-half, we were very good and created enough opportunities to put the game out of sight.

"We didn’t do that and it’s always very difficult given the quality of player Carrick have, especially on the counter-attack.

“There was always that danger but I thought we defended magnificently well. We just weren’t clinical enough. If there was one negative about our game, it was not putting the ball in the net and making the game more comfortable.

“In the first-half when we passed the ball, we carved Carrick open and did create really good opportunities to win the game more easily but that didn’t happen and credit to Carrick, they’ve got a lot of experienced players, they stayed in the game.