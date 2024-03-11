Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kearney made a first start under new boss Magilton during the Reds’ October BetMcLean Cup victory over Institute and has barely been out of the team since, playing a key role in Cliftonville’s bid for Premiership and Irish Cup glory.

Having impressed throughout his 27 senior appearances this season, the exciting wing-back was rewarded with a new contract last week which will keep him in North Belfast until 2027.

His form has also been noted by Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright with the ex-Dungannon Swifts youngster named on the standby list for upcoming matches against Czechia and Serbia later this month.

Cliftonville’s Shea Kearney celebrates scoring a goal against Coleraine. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

Magilton believes that recognition should fill Kearney with even more confidence and predicts he could thrive in another position later in his career.

"He's another one we were happy to develop around,” said Magilton. “We've a fantastic group of players that help nurture young talent and they're a very intelligent group that want young players to do well.

"When I saw Shea in pre-season I really liked him. I knew he had all the ingredients to play in the first team there and then, but he waited, was patient for his opportunity and he has taken it.

"Shea now has really taken to it. He's still learning and I think he will probably be a midfield player down the line, but he's doing a fantastic job as a right wing-back.

"He has loads to improve on but he's a lad who has taken to us and we've watched him grow with every game. That recognition of being in and around the Northern Ireland U21s is really important for him because his performances have allowed him to get on the brink of it. He should take great confidence from that."

A number of Irish League youngsters have made a move across the water in recent years, including Cliftonville’s Sean Moore who joined West Ham United last summer, while Craig Farquhar and Terry Devlin switched to Crystal Palace and Portsmouth respectively.

Given Kearney’s blistering start to life in the senior game – which came as no surprise to Magilton – the ex-Northern Ireland international feels clubs will be taking note of his young star.

"I'm not surprised (at how well Shea has done at the start of his career) given what he has,” he added. “He's quick, has great technical ability, he is still developing and I think he has more goals in him.

"He scored a great goal against Glentoran and another against Coleraine - I think he could develop into a real goalscoring threat down that side. He's developing at such a rate of knots and he's another that clubs will be looking at."

Magilton also praised the work being done by Cliftonville’s academy with Odhran Casey celebrating a maiden call-up to Northern Ireland’s U21 squad while Ryan Corrigan, who has been involved with the senior Reds side this season, and Keevan Hawthorne will be part of the international U17 team for this month’s Euro 2024 Elite Round qualifiers.