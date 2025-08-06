Jim Magilton gives update on Cliftonville takeover status and pinpoints perfect role model for former Huddersfield Town recruit

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton believes summer recruit Conor Falls has the perfect role model to learn from in Irish League legend Joe Gormley as he looks to thrive after returning home from Huddersfield Town – and has also given an update on the status of the Reds’ impending takeover.

Northern Ireland youth international Falls came through the ranks at Glentoran before earning a move to England and registered his League One debut in December when he came off the bench against Cambridge United.

The 21-year-old’s time at Huddersfield was impacted by injury and the Cookstown native will now be hoping to replicate the Solitude success of Ben Wilson, who scored 18 Premiership goals having joined the North Belfast club from Brighton in 2023.

Reds legend Gormley is the club’s record goalscorer, rapidly closing in on 300, and despite being aged 35, he has shown no sign of slowing down, topping the league’s charts alongside Matthew Shevlin last term.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

His expertise has helped the likes of Ronan Hale and Wilson develop in recent years, and Magilton hopes it’ll be a similar situation with Falls.

"Yeah, 100% (Joe is perfect role model),” said Magilton. “Conor has spent so long in England and it’s about adapting to coming back home.

"It’s important he gets off the ground running and that he stays injury-free.

"He’s had a couple of ups and downs with injuries, but hopefully he’s on the right course now and he gets a run of games and scores lots of goals.”

Falls is one of only four new Reds recruits this summer as the transfer market continues to become increasingly more competitive with further investment into the Irish League.

Cliftonville are set to benefit in the near future after a takeover proposal from the Toronto Investment Group (TIG) was given the green light by members earlier this year, but the new owners aren’t yet officially in place.

Magilton has watched the likes of Coleraine and Glentoran make big moves, but the former Northern Ireland international admits his club “can’t compete” financially at this moment in time.

"No (there’s no timeline on takeover),” he added. “Sooner the better of course, but there has to be that due diligence and it’s in the hands of solicitors...they’ll be very careful in how they deal with it.

"We know exactly where we are. If we were to get investment it gives us the opportunity to bring better quality players to the club.

"We’re always very careful in who we bring in because financially we can’t compete and that’s just a fact...it’s not an excuse, it’s a fact.

"We always look to bring in players that will fit into the programme, into our squad and add the necessary quality.

"I see the league very much still with the teams to beat and that’s going to remain the same, but now that Coleraine are going to be a powerhouse after recruiting extremely well.

"Glentoran have recruited well, Linfield are worthy champions and will want to defend their league title.

"There’s others too – people have slightly forgotten about Larne but we certainly haven’t and they will be there or thereabouts as well.

"All the rest of us are playing to dismantle that, we’re all very focused – Ballymena have recruited well too and they’re going to be a force.