​Gormley further extended his record as the club’s top goalscorer by converting a second-half penalty to put Cliftonville 3-2 ahead before his injury-time dink over Lurgan Blues goalkeeper Gareth Deane ensured Magilton’s men extended their unbeaten league run to 14 matches.

James Doona had earlier handed Glenavon a lead before Rory Hale and Sam Ashford put the hosts in front, only for Matthew Snoddy to level in the 73rd minute.

That equaliser resulted in Magilton introducing Irish League great Gormely and the 34-year-old delivered once again with Cliftonville now trailing leaders Larne by only three points.

Joe Gormley celebrates with Cliftonville fans after his brace helped send Jim Magilton's side second in the race for Premiership glory. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"It's the intent of the team,” Magilton told BBC Sportsound. “Even at 3-2 you want to kill the game.

"Jonny (Addis) was so bright and Joe responded off that.

"We knew Glenavon were going to play a high line, take risks and they did.

"We’ve brought Joe Gormley on and he’s listened.

"We’ve told him exactly what we want from him in terms of how we were going to try and play the game, and he has understood the message.

"There’s nothing I can tell Joe Gormley about scoring goals and they were two really cool, calm finishes to help us get a massive three points.

"It (his second goal) was a magnificent finish from a magnificent player."

Magilton revealed a “very stern” half-time conversation had it’s desired impact with Hale and Ashford both striking within nine minutes after the break.

"They definitely needed one (a rollicking) today,” he added. “We were very lethargic and we needed a very stern conversation about the standards they've set.

"The players have been magnificent this year and we had just fallen short of those standards...it was a reminder we had to play with more intensity, get closer to people, pass the ball better - all the things we've been given lots of credit for we were poor at.

"You have to credit Glenavon for capitalising on that.

"Once we changed shape we got higher up the pitch, managed to move the ball and score two great goals.

"We put together a back five that haven't played together and they are all good players, but we didn't play as well as we have been and half-time couldn't have came quick enough."

Victory at Solitude against the Blues would send Cliftonville top on goal difference and Magilton says his players should embrace the massive occasion.

"It's just the next game for us,” he said. “They've taken six points off us so we have to present ourselves again and certainly play better over 90 minutes because we'll get punished by a very good team with a very good manager.