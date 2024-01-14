Cliftonville found an unlikely goalscoring hero in Jonny Addis as the centre-back netted twice, including a dramatic 97th minute winner, to help Jim Magilton’s side keep pace with their Premiership title-chasing rivals following a 2-1 victory over Newry City.

In what was Barry Gray’s first league match in charge, Adam Salley put bottom team Newry ahead after only two minutes and they would take that lead into half-time, but with Ciaran O’Connor receiving a straight red card for a challenge on Rory Hale moments before the break, it left the hosts with an uphill battle to fend off what has been a rampant Reds outfit.

They found their equaliser just three minutes into the second-half with Addis unleashing a vicious shot from 35 yards which flew past debutant Conor Mitchell – a true ‘Goal of the Season’ contender – before the 31-year-old sparked scenes of pandemonium in the away end by smashing home from close range in the dying seconds after controlling Ronan Hale’s cross.

It was cruel on Newry, who remain bottom of the table by six points and were denied what would have been only a third home point of the season.

Jonny Addis scores a dramatic late winner for Cliftonville against Newry City. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"I think this game makes a fool of all of us...but I have to applaud the character of my team to keep going,” Magilton told BBC Sportsound. "Newry were magnificent to a man, going down to 10 men...absolutely magnificent.

"They showed great resilience...threw everything at it. And, listen, so did we and it just felt like it was going to be one of those days. Then up stepped a person and a player (Jonny Addis) who's been magnificent for us this year.

"Calmness personified in the box in the last, what, minutes, seconds of the game taking it on his chest and then volleying it in. Then obviously euphoria after that...so a big three points for us.”

The victory ensured Cliftonville extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches as they keep applying pressure on leaders Linfield, who are eight points ahead with Magilton’s men yet to play their game in hand against Glentoran, and reigning champions Larne, four points better off in second.

"To maintain performances (at Cliftonville) is our target,” added Magilton. "Regardless of the opposition it's always a really tough game.

"Newry got off to a flying start, we were sloppy, we were slow out of the blocks. They capitalised on that, were very good, looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

"We had loads of ball, as we tend to do...we didn't really capitalise in really good areas. The goalkeeper's made one or two really good saves.

"So second-half was just about trying to be patient and trying to have real purpose in our play. Then up steps Jonny Addis who unleashes a thunderbolt, a fantastic strike.