The 33-year-old proved once again why he has earned his ‘The Goal’ nickname by opening his 2023/24 account after only five minutes with a superb lobbed effort getting Magilton’s reign as Reds boss off to the perfect start.

He added a second on the stroke of half-time to all but bank three points following a first-half blitz that also included Sean Stewart’s debut strike.

That double brings Gormley’s Cliftonville tally to 261, extending his lead as the club’s record marksman and was brought off to a rapturous reception by fans that have watched him terrorise Irish League defences for over a decade.

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley celebrates scoring his second goal during their Sports Direct Premiership win over Glenavon at Solitude, Belfast. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

He was handed the captain’s armband for Magilton’s first game in charge and the former Ipswich Town boss has full belief in his talisman.

"He's one of the greatest strikers this league has ever produced,” he said. “I have great belief in him.

"Both finishes are wonderful and you back him every time in those situations. I'm so pleased for him and that will give him confidence.

"We have to get Ben (Wilson) on the score sheet then we will really be up and running."

The connection with summer signing Wilson showed signs of early promise with the pair linking up to great effect.

Former Northern Ireland youth international Wilson was denied a debut goal by two fine saves from Glenavon stopper Rory Brown but it’s clear Magilton has firepower at his disposal with Ryan Curran and Ronan Hale still on their way back from injury.

"Joe has fantastic experience and talks to Ben all the time – he’s going to be a fantastic mentor for him,” he added. "Ben couldn’t have a better partner than Joe so they’ll bounce off each other and hopefully will have the rewards.

"It’s great that Joe scored and Ben is kicking himself because he certainly could have had a couple of goals."

Always seeking improvements, Magilton feels his side could have been even more ruthless in their efficiency and is looking to eradicate lapses of concentration with tougher tests ahead.

The Reds travel to Newry City on Tuesday and host Carrick Rangers next weekend, but then face each of their fellow top-six finishers from last season consecutively.

"I was (delighted)-ish (with the performance)!” said Magilton. “We have unbelievable belief in the players having watched them train and in pre-season.

"We have a way we want to play and we were really careless at times. These boys set the standards and we could have been more ruthless.

"We have to be more ruthless and take the opportunities we create – it’s as simple as that.

"We mightn’t get away with that against other opposition and that’s no disrespect to Glenavon whatsoever – I thought they put an unbelievable shift in like they did last week when I watched them (against Glentoran).