Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton admits he’s loving every minute of working with his talented group of young players and says they’ll look to attack Linfield when the Sports Direct Premiership’s top-two meet under the lights at Solitude tonight.

Of all 12 starting 11’s in last Friday’s full slate of top-flight fixtures, the Reds had the lowest average age of 23.9 as seven players aged 24 or under took to the field in their 1-0 victory over Glenavon, including teenage duo Reece Jordan, making his first Cliftonville start, and Shea Kearney, who assisted Rory Hale for the decisive winner.

Star striker Ben Wilson, 21, has started the season by netting 14 goals in 15 outings while goalkeeper David Odumosu, 22, has kept five clean sheets in his six Premiership appearances to help Magilton’s men head into their clash with leaders Linfield occupying second spot.

With the experience of Jonny Addis sitting alongside 21-year-old duo Odhran Casey and Luke Turner in the top-flight’s best defence and record goalscorer Joe Gormley playing a pivotal role in attack, ex-Ipswich Town manager Magilton has been delighted with their start to the campaign as they look to extend a current unbeaten run to seven.

Jim Magilton's Cliftonville side sit second heading into tonight's Premiership clash with league leaders Linfield at Solitude, Belfast. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"I'm absolutely over the moon with them,” he said. “I have no hesitation about firing them in - you only find out about them once they are in a game and playing.

"Ben is 21 and new to the league, Casey is 21, Luke Turner is 21, so they are young lads who are learning as they go along.

"I've great confidence in them and I'm enjoying working with them.

"The Glenavon game was a big one for us and to win was important.

"You look at the quality we have in the team in terms of marksmen – Joe has been an outstanding player in this league and is still hungry to score goals, Ben is a young player learning off Joe who has scored a lot of goals, Rory is weighing in with goals - we have got capabilities, there's no disputing that.

"We still have to be structured and be very determined to keep the ball out of our own net."

Magilton’s first defeat as Cliftonville chief was suffered at the hands of David Healy’s Linfield at Windsor Park in August as Chris McKee and Joel Cooper netted in a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

The 54-year-old has learnt some lessons from that encounter and says his side will look to go on the offensive as they aim to cut the Blues’ lead at the summit to two points.

"It was a really tight game at Windsor,” added the former Northern Ireland international. “They deserved to win on the night - there's no question about that in my mind.

"We just have to carry a more attacking threat because we didn't attack them as much as I would have liked.

"We'll set the team up to try and win the game.