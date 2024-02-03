Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Magilton held a boyhood ambition of winning the FA Cup, playing and managing in the world’s oldest national football tournament with the likes of Ipswich Town, but now in the dugout he has his sights set on new managerial goals.

This is the former Northern Ireland international’s maiden Irish Cup campaign as Cliftonville boss after being appointed during last summer and the current group would secure legendary status evermore if they could lift the famous trophy at Windsor Park for the first time since 1979.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having progressed past Coleraine last month, Magilton’s men host the Villagers today in their sixth round showdown with a spot in the last-eight up for grabs.

"We haven't done particularly well this season in the cup competitions and I have to hold my hands up and say I make those decisions and we've fallen short,” said Magilton. “This is a massive game for us and it's the next one.

"It's the Irish Cup which obviously holds such importance with the club and it's magic. I played and managed in the FA Cup and similar to the Irish Cup there's a different feel to it because everyone is dreaming of that day of getting to the final and winning an Irish Cup.

"Winning the FA Cup was always my dream when I was younger and now as a manager my dream is to win the Irish Cup for Cliftonville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a massive game. Loughgall have been outstanding this year. I've really enjoyed our games against them. They come and play, ask questions of you and will provide problems on the back of a fantastic away result last weekend (against Ballymena United).

"They'll be ready to play. We have to recognise their strengths, because they have lots of them, and come up with our own solutions to keep the momentum going.

"These lads have produced a fantastic string of results and momentum is very important so we will be doing everything we can to keep that run going."

Odhran Casey has been one of Cliftonville’s standout stars during this season’s Premiership title charge, netting a crucial injury-time winner against Carrick Rangers last weekend and has slid seamlessly into a back-three alongside Jonny Addis and the now departed Luke Turner, who formed statistically the league’s most solid defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has done brilliantly and I'm so pleased for him,” added Magilton. “He has taken on board a lot of things that we knew could help his game.

"He has been so consistent with his level of performance and we're delighted with him. He's a brilliant lad, character and fantastic in the dressing room. We want him to continue that rich vein of form he's in.

"Playing in the Irish League has given him a sense of where he can play, how he can play and if there's maybe an opportunity to go onto having a professional career in the game.