Jim Magilton believes the potential of playing at a home major tournament can help inspire the next generation of Northern Ireland stars – just like the nation’s success at Euro 2016 did for the current crop.

The United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid to host UEFA Euro 2028 was officially ratified in Switzerland on Tuesday morning with 10 stadiums across the five nations set to stage matches, including Belfast’s Casement Park.

It’s expected that all five countries will have to qualify for the tournament with current UEFA rules stating that no more than two host nations can be granted automatic qualifying spots for the finals.

Northern Ireland successfully progressed to Euro 2016 in France by topping a group that included Romania, Hungary, Finland, Faroe Islands and Greece before making it to the Round of 16, where Michael O’Neill’s side were eliminated following a 1-0 defeat to Wales.

Jim Magilton in action for Northern Ireland. PIC: Pacemaker

With the reward of playing in a home finals on the line, Magilton, who played 52 times for Northern Ireland, says the squad won’t be short of motivation.

"If you look at the current squad, Euro 2016 certainly motivated them,” he said. “Those young players wanted to be part of something special.

"You have to have a manager that shows faith in youngsters and we certainly have that in Michael.

"It's a huge motivating factor for all the young players.

Gareth McAuley celebrates scoring against Ukraine during Northern Ireland's famous Euro 2016 victory at the Stade de Lyon, France. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

"When I was Elite Performance Director (at the Irish FA) working with guys like Conor Bradley, Dale Taylor and Ethan Galbraith, I always said to them that you're so close to our international team and representing Northern Ireland.

"We have a proactive manager who will play those players and if you play well he will throw you in.

"That goes for Ian Baraclough too, who had no fear.

"These young players who are in the programmes and academies have a real opportunity to push and play at a home tournament."

Perhaps the biggest regret of Magilton’s stellar career, which included spells in England at Oxford United, Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town alongside scoring five international goals, is that he never had an opportunity to represent Northern Ireland on the biggest stages.

He was part of a squad that missed out on a qualifying play-off spot for Euro 1996 after finishing behind group runners-up Republic of Ireland on goal difference while also failing to make it to both the 1998 and 2002 World Cup finals.

"When I look back, it's one of my biggest regrets,” added the current Cliftonville boss. “I was part of a talented group of players at a stage where if you look at the starting 11, we were all Premier League players and we never got over the line.

"That was a massive underachievement for that group of players.

"It's one of my biggest regrets that I didn't play in a major tournament and to think that one is now coming to these shores should motivate all young players.

"Ultimately you have to take responsibility as an individual and I take full responsibility as part of that group not getting over the line.

"I've no idea why - it just didn't happen for us. We came close without ever getting the job done.