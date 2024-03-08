Odhran Casey celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Glentoran. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Casey has been one of Magilton’s best performers throughout the campaign, helping the Solitude outfit put together a Premiership title bid and reach the Irish Cup semi-finals, where they’ll tackle Larne later this month.

He was one of four Irish League players – alongside Cliftonville teammate Sean Stewart and Linfield duo Ethan McGee and Chris McKee – included in Tommy Wright’s panel for away games against Czechia and Serbia.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form, playing in a back-three which, until recently, boasted the league’s best defensive record, and ex-Northern Ireland midfielder Magilton is delighted to see Casey get this level of recognition.

"I remember Odhran as a 15-year-old and bringing him in when I was at the IFA and I was really impressed with him then,” he said. “I've watched his career closely since then.

"Tommy Wright deserves immense credit because he's appreciative of the league and knows it well. He knows what it takes to manage and coach in the league so he knows the players deserve credit and he's highlighting that with his selections.

"Odhran deserves to be recognised because he has been outstanding this season...his consistency and level of performance has been brilliant. To take on board all the information...Odhran is low maintenance, high output for us and that's really important.

"His tactical awareness has improved considerably. We did start him off as a number six and he embraced that role and we then moved him into a defensive three with Jonny Addis and Luke Turner and they were amazing.

"He wins headers, he's aggressive and he's starting to add goals to his game. He scored in massive games and his game understanding is improving all the time as is his distribution.

"His confidence has improved, he believes in himself more and he's still young. There's loads more to come from him and I think Odhran has huge potential to kick on."

Casey has progressed through the ranks at Solitude into a first team star and holds a real connection with the club’s supporters, who he ran straight to after scoring crucial goals against Carrick Rangers and Glentoran.

He’s part of the next generation emerging in North Belfast, alongside the likes of Shea Kearney, who was rewarded with a new contract on Friday and is on the standby list for the upcoming U21 double-header, and Magilton says Casey “embodies” the Cliftonville spirit.

"I've seen it at clubs where one of their own comes through the ranks, a boy born and bred in that part of the world, who then plays for his club and the fans have a real identity with him,” he added. “They're living the dream through an Odhran Casey and a special mention to Shea Kearney too.

"He's on the standby list and he's had an outstanding season. Casey embodies everything about the club and his desire and passion to do well for Cliftonville is so obvious to everybody."

Having played in England for virtually his whole career and managed at the likes of Queen’s Park Rangers and Ipswich Town alongside spending seven years with the Irish Football Association, Magilton is more qualified than most when it comes to identifying which players have what it takes to thrive in the professional game.

In recent times, Sean Moore, Terry Devlin and Craig Farquhar have swapped the Irish League for a move across the water and Magilton is confident that Casey could also thrive in the full-time environment.

"He certainly wouldn't look out of place playing the game on a full-time basis - there's not a doubt in my mind,” he said. “I'm sure this will highlight that and if he gets the opportunity to play he will embrace it.