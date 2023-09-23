Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Success at Seaview for the first time since 2019 handed Cliftonville three welcome points following a five-game run without victory across all competitions.

Now Reds boss Magilton wants to build on the derby bragging rights with the right result in Ballymena.

“In my limited time here (in the Irish League), if you’re not ready and not prepared the games are very difficult,” said Magilton following defeat of Crusaders. “Tonight was a good night for us, we’ll accept it and enjoy it but we’ve got to get ready for Ballymena.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton in Monday's Seaview success. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"If we’re not ready for it then we could be on the receiving end of a bad result.

"I thought our focus was really good (against Crusaders)...there is that hunger and desire in the group from day one.

“We showed courage and bravery with the ball and real quality, which we have.

“But you have to be prepared to throw your body on the line and we did that.

“We’ve been on a mini-run of not getting the results so, hopefully, this is a fillip of more to come.

“I can’t praise them enough...I’ve got great staff and that helps.

“All praise really goes to the players, the lads have been great.

“I think we’ve been competitive in every league game...which is really important as we’ve had a tough run.