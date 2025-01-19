Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton took time out of Saturday’s celebrations to reaffirm “we'll always have him at the forefront of our minds” after watching his Reds record a 2-0 win two days after the funeral of former player Michael Newberry.​

​Newcastle-born Newberry played for Cliftonville and Linfield across the Irish League before his sudden death last month aged 27.

Representatives from both clubs made the trip last week to England to pay final respects to the much-loved defender.

With the weekend Premiership programme a first return to the pitch, Reds manager Magilton admitted “a really difficult week” had delivered an “emotional roller-coaster”.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"I insist on talking about him, I want to talk about him,” said Magilton following a 2-0 win over Loughgall. “All our thoughts are centred around Michael and his family.

"It's been a really difficult week, there's no question about that...the emotional roller-coaster of Tuesday (BetMcLean Cup semi-final win) and then Wednesday and Thursday travelling to Newcastle to bury a colleague, a team-mate and a friend.

"So that took a lot out of a lot of people, I have to say the club were magnificent...as were Linfield and their staff, players and manager.

“Given the context of this week and what we've had to go through, it really wouldn't have mattered who we played today in terms of the opposition.

“We talk about it...I think it's really important to talk about it.

“I think it's really important to remember Michael...it's still pretty raw for everybody.

“Today, again, he's very much at the forefront of people's minds.

“The burial, the funeral, going back to St James' Park (Newcastle United FC stadium) was a really emotional day.

“We'll always have him at the forefront of our minds...he's still very much with us in terms of the lovely gesture of the '5' on the shirt and things like that.

"It's important that we remember him."

Reflecting on a first league win by Cliftonville since November 23, Magilton accepted relief at the final result secured off goals from Jonny Addis and Stephen McGuinness.

"We were totally outplayed first half by a really good Loughgall side and very fortunate to go in at half-time 0-0,” he said. "They created lots of opportunities but, fortunately for us, didn't take them...so we had to regroup, we were nowhere near it, we weren't very good, that's just it.

"We scored at a great time through Jonny, who was outstanding and showed great leadership skills.

"But we hung on, we managed to get it over the line, we managed to stop the rot.

"We've all had really bad days...I've had loads and no matter how hard you try it just gets worse.

"We just needed to get this one out of the way but respect to what Loughgall brought to the game.