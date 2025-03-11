​After Sunday’s sweet taste of silverware, Cliftonville return to the bread-and-butter of league points tonight with the sights of boss Jim Magilton still very much on “big games”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gormley’s extra-time finish left the Reds celebrating a second trophy inside 11 months under the management of former Northern Ireland captain Magilton.

The club’s bid for a successful Irish Cup defence will turn to a semi-final date this month with Ards and tonight the priority is points when Solitude welcomes fourth-placed Dungannon Swifts – a side Cliftonville trail by four points but with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magilton has no concerns over his players’ ability to get back down to business despite the weekend celebrations still so fresh.

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton celebrating BetMcLean Cup final success on Sunday over Glentoran. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“They all want to play and they have to be ravenous for days like this, they have to want more,” said Magilton after the BetMcLean Cup triumph over Glentoran. “This one is done and now we move on.

“There are big games still to come for us, we have to do everything we can to try and get back into the top six.

“Then we look forward to an Irish Cup semi-final where we are desperate to hold on to the trophy, we want to defend it again...Ards are worthy opponents but we are ravenous to win it again and that's the way it has to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't have to say a lot to a group of players whose expectation levels are very high, that's driven by the individuals but also driven by staff.