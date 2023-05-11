Callacher and Quinn have been joined on a list announced by the Irish League outfit that includes Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty, Sam Roscoe, Cammy Palmer and Eetu Vertainen.

“Player recruitment is never an easy task,” said Linfield manager David Healy on the club website. “Whether that be signings or departures, we consider a wide range of factors when we are reaching our decisions.“I am particularly indebted to Jimmy Callacher and Niall Quinn who both leave with my very best wishes for the future.

"Jimmy and I had an open and frank discussion in which we acknowledged that now was probably the right time for him to move on.

Linfield’s Jimmy Callacher

"He has his own business commitments and I know he wants to continue to grow this, as he builds a future for his young family.“He has been an immense defender and leader, never letting me down and battling back from injury on several occasions...he is, and always will be, 'one of our own'.“Niall has been a loyal and faithful servant to this club, especially since I joined in 2015.

"It was another difficult decision to allow Niall to leave, but again, the timing was right, as Niall has a clear and understandable desire to pursue his teaching career.“He is a very talented footballer and the fact he received a testimonial season which was so well supported by our fans highlights the huge contribution and impact he has made.“I am very keen to utilise our academy and young players and I expect to see some of these players increase their playing minutes throughout pre-season.

"Positive discussions continue with several players who I believe can bring added quality and hunger to our squad.“I would also like to wish Sam, Cammy, Eetu and Kyle all the very best for the future.”