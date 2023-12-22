All Sections
Joe Crowe's first Premiership goal for Carrick Rangers helps secure victory over Newry City

Newry City’s winless league run extended to 11 matches on Friday evening as Joe Crowe’s second-half strike was enough for Carrick Rangers to leave the Showgrounds with a 1-0 victory.
By Johnny Morton
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 21:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 21:44 GMT
​Gary Boyle’s men, who sit bottom of the table, had been hoping to build on draws against Crusaders and Ballymena United in recent weeks, but Crowe’s first goal since joining from Glentoran this summer condemned the hosts to a 16th defeat in 22 Premiership games.

He struck in the 60th minute when Newry failed to clear the danger from a ball played into their box with it eventually landing at Crowe’s feet, who finished low past Steven Maguire following a pass across the box from Nedas Maciulaitis.

Carrick ended the match with 10-men as substitute Emmett McGuckin was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident.

Stuart King's Carrick Rangers moved into seventh spot on Friday evening. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

The result means Stuart King’s side now trail sixth-placed Coleraine by only two points and also marked a second consecutive clean sheet after they’d gone 18 league matches without one.

Newry will host Glenavon on Boxing Day.

