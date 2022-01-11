Joe Gorman deal to Portadown 'has not been concluded'

The Shamrock Park outfit had announced the signing of the 27-year-old defender on Saturday.

However, that news sparked a backlash in relation to a tweet in 2014 when Mr Gorman was a youth team footballer at the Scottish club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He tweeted: “Ross Kemp in Belfast talking about the Troubles. Wouldn’t you just love to open up on all them Orangemen.”

Joe Gorman will not now be joining Portadown FC

He was suspended by Inverness after that tweet appeared.

Actor and documentary maker Ross Kemp was in Belfast at an Orange parade which had been blocked by police on the Woodvale Road.

Portadown’s announcement of Gorman's signing sparked a backlash with one person saying: “Portadown have now sunk to a new low, I for one will not be going to support any team this individual is playing in.”

Another said: “Joe Gorman if you’re a real man well stand up and apologise to the Orange men, plus to the people of Portadown who will be paying you wages which I’m sure isn’t cheap.”

Supporting Mr Gorman, another person stated: “I’m sure there is not one man/woman on here who have commented that have never been in a position of regret and have needed someone to hold out a hand and offer them a second chance.

“If you can introduce me to someone who has never made a mistake then I’ll happily shake their hand.

“Disgraceful tweet yes but how long ago was it? Maybe the lad has made better choices since the tweet and tried to better himself as a human being or maybe he hasn’t and needs to stand up and apologise, but even if he did would it be good enough for people? Surely we all deserve a 2nd shot at being a better person.

“Northern Ireland is a bitter bitter place and his tweet didn’t help his cause but we choose to move on or move back.”

On Tuesday afternoon though a brief statement on the official Portadown FC Facebook page confirmed the deal would no longer be going ahead.