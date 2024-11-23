Joe Gormley hat-trick hero again as Cliftonville cut Linfield's Premiership lead to five points with Loughgall victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Gormley was the hat-trick hero again - the 17th treble of his Cliftonville career and second this month – as the Irish League legend helped the Reds cut Linfield’s advantage at the top to five points by beating Loughgall 4-0 at Solitude. Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

CLIFTONVILLE: Odumosu, Pepper, Addis, Newberry, Kearney, Hale, Conlan, Doherty, Gormley, Glynn, Steven.

Subs: Ridd, Pettifer, Curran, Donnelly, Casey, Corrigan, Madden.

LOUGHGALL: Gartside, McCloskey, Rea, Murdock, T Kelly, Andrade, Ferris, Norton, Gibson, Balde, Towe.

Subs: Turker, Cartwright, Boyd, Harvey, D Kelly, Teggart.

Referee: Jason Barcelo.

FIRST HALF

5: Brilliant through ball from Rory Hale finds Shea Kearney, who tries to slide in towards Joe Gormley but it’s intercepted in the nick of time.

18: First shot on target as Rory Hale tests former team-mate Nathan Gartside from distance. The effort is palmed away.

27: Taylor Steven has started this game in fine form with a number of great crosses and now his effort from distance requires attention from Nathan Gartside.

32: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE (JOE GORMLEY) – Reds striker Gormley scores his 11th Premiership goal of the season, slamming home from the penalty spot after Tiernan Kelly had brought down Micheal Glynn. 1-0.

36: Cliftonville’s confidence boosted by the goal and Rory Hale lets fly with Nathan Gartside again tipping over the crossbar.

HALF TIME: CLIFTONVILLE 1 – 0 LOUGHGALL.

One change at the break for Loughgall as Daire Kelly comes on for Conor McCloskey.

SECOND HALF

52: Superb Luke Conlan cross finds Ronan Doherty in space at the back post but the midfielder can’t convert from close range.

55: Shea Kearney drives a shot towards goal which Joe Gormley smartly flicks on and Nathan Gartside pulls off a good save.

56: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE (JOE GORMLEY) – Absolutely sensational through ball from Micheal Glynn sends Gormley in one-on-one with Nathan Gartside and the veteran striker superbly lifts it over the goalkeeper. 2-0.

57: Odhran Casey comes on to a rapturous applause as he replaces Michael Newberry in his first senior appearance since breaking his leg in the Irish Cup final last season.

66: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE (JOE GORMLEY) – Another hat-trick for Gormley! The 17th of his Cliftonville career – which comes just a matter of weeks after his 16th – as the Irish League legend slams emphatically beyond Nathan Gartside. 3-0.

67: Triple substitution for Cliftonville as Joe Gormley, Micheal Glynn and Taylor Steven are replaced by Ryan Curran, Ryan Corrigan and Coran Madden, who makes his Premiership debut.

69: GOAL: CLIFTONVILLE (RORY HALE) – What a dream start for 15-year-old Coran Madden as he gets an assist just seconds into his Irish League career, teeing up Rory Hale to tap home from close range. 4-0.

72: Double substitution for Loughgall with Ben Harvey and Jay Boyd replacing Alberto Balde and Nathaniel Ferris. The final switch for Cliftonville too as Ruaidhri Donnelly replaces Shea Kearney.

75: Cliftonville should have a fifth but Ryan Curran fluffs his lines from close range, scuffing a shot straight at Nathan Gartside.

84: Another substitution for Loughgall as Ally Teggart, now on the coaching staff at the Villagers, replaces Pablo Andrade.

89: OFFSIDE: Cliftonville think they have a fifth as Coran Madden's cross is headed back to Ryan Curran by Ruaidhri Donnelly but linesman’s flag is up.

90: Three minutes of added time.