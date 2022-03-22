Joe Gormley helps Cliftonville close the gap at the top

Joe Gormley’s goal gave the Reds a deserved first half lead.

Their task was made harder after the break as Jamie McDonagh was sent off for a challenge on Ryan Mayse.

But the Solitude men held on to pick up a valuable three points in the race for the league title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Gormley wheels away after firing Cliftonville in front against Dungannon Swifts

Paddy McLaughlin made only one change to the side which beat Glenavon with the experienced Colin Coates coming in for Kris Lowe.

It was a different story for the Swifts though with boss Dean Shiels making four changes after their 5-0 drubbing at Linfield on Saturday.

Paul O’Neill and Gormley, who have been in rich goal scoring form of late almost combined for the opener on five minutes, but Gormley’s lob over Dwayne Nelson fell the wrong side of the post.

The hosts hit back with Cathair Friel testing Luke McNicholas with a smart effort.

They should have done better on 26 minutes when Caolin Coyle teed up Rhyss Campbell, but he fired inches wide.

Two minutes late the Reds spurned a great opportunity of their own as Ryan Curran drew a great save out of Nelson with Gormley missing the target from the follow up.

But the ace marksman wasn’t to be denied and fired his side in front on 33 minutes firing in from a McDonagh cross.

Ryan Mayse headed straight at McNicholas two minutes into the second half after Knowles’ free kick had been flicked on by O’Neill.

At the other end McDonagh tried his luck with a first-time effort, but it was never troubling Nelson.

The hosts had another big chance before the hour mark as Mayse’s corner found Dylan King, but the defender headed wide of the target.

The visitors suffered a big blow with 18 minutes to go as McDonagh was shown a straight red card.

The winger clattered into Mayse after a heavy touch and referee Evan Boyce gave him his marching orders.

The Swifts stepped up the pressure and bur for McNicholas they could have drawn themselves level with 10 minutes to go.

The Reds stopper produced a superb double save to deny both Mayse and McGlynn in quick succession.

Three minutes later Nelson showed his class to brilliantly save from Coates after Curran had headed the ball back across goal from a Ronan Doherty corner.

Curran was then denied the clincher for the visitors as King did well to get back and block his effort over.

Knowles tried his luck from the edged of the box as the game moved towards full time, but it was straight at a grateful McNicholas, who easily smothered the ball.