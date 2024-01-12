Joe Thomson and Leroy Millar strike as Larne cut gap on Premiership leaders Linfield with victory over Crusaders

Tiernan Lynch’s Larne sent out another warning of title intent with an important 2-0 win over Crusaders at Seaview.

Goals from the midfield pairing of Joe Thomson and the impressive Leroy Millar helped the Inver Park boys close the gap on Linfield to one point at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership table.

Larne, the reigning champions, have been beaten only once in this campaign so far – by Loughgall back in September – and, on this form, they are in the Gibson Cup race for the long haul.

Linfield, however, have the chance to extend their lead today when they travel to face Loughgall.

Leroy Millar celebrates scoring Larne's second goal against Crusaders. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

It was Larne’s second success in a month at the north Belfast venue – they also left with three points in December after a thumping 3-0 win.

But it was another horrible night for Stephen Baxter's Crues, who were dramatically knocked out of the Irish Cup by Championship side Ards at the weekend.

Midfielder Philip Lowry missed a glorious chance to shoot Crusaders into the lead after only two minutes when he picked up a Jarlath O’Rourke free kick, only to shoot straight at Rohan Ferguson.

Seconds later it was the visitors who threatened at the other end when Levi Ives sent in a great cross from the left for Andy Ryan, who made poor contact with the goal at his mercy.

It was all action stuff. The home team had another decent chance on 11 minutes when Lloyd Anderson found Lowry, whose low drive was superbly blocked by defender Craig Farquhar.

Crusaders defender Josh Robinson was forced off after only 22 minutes with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. He was replaced by Billy Joe Burns.

The home fans were then on their feet 10 minutes later, convinced they should have been awarded a penalty kick when defender Cian Bolger appeared to trip Adam Lecky inside the box, but referee Steven Gregg didn’t agree.

And the Ballyclare official was again in the spotlight, this time Ross Clarke went down under a challenge from Ives, but once more he felt the wrath of the Crues supporters.

With the clock ticking down to the interval, the title holders sneaked into the lead.

Daniel Larmour needlessly fouled Lee Bonis and when Ives played a clever free kick to Thomson, he blasted an unstoppable shot past Jonny Tuffey from 25 yards.

Baxter’s boys roared from the traps after the restart and came within inches of levelling when Clarke’s cross was totally miscued by Lecky, but the ball fell invitingly for Paul Heatley, whose drive flashed the wrong side of the post.

The Crues went close again on the hour. Burns’ long, penetrating pass picked out Heatley and his wicked left-footed shot heralded a great save at the near post by Ferguson.

Farquhar had the chance to seal the deal for Larne 16 minutes from time when he tricked his way past Anderson before blasting in a stinging drive that was superbly beaten away by Tuffey.